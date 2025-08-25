Vinesh Phogat Turns 31: The ‘Eight Phera’ Wedding With Somvir Rathee That Defines Their Love Story

Should You Wait For Wrinkles Or Start Now? Doctors Say This Is Right Age To Use Anti-Aging Cream

Vinesh Phogat, who celebrates her birthday on 25 August, is one of India's most celebrated wrestlers, part of the iconic Phogat family that transformed women's wrestling in the country. Born in Haryana, she went on to become a three-time Olympian, an Asian Games gold medallist, and a multiple-time Commonwealth Games champion.

Her career has been defined by both triumphs and heartbreaks-most notably the historic run at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she reached the final but was disqualified in a dramatic turn.

Beyond the mat, Vinesh has stood tall as a fearless activist and now as a politician. Yet, behind every step of her journey has been the unwavering support of her husband, Somvir Rathee. Their love story is one of shared passion, strength, and milestones that mirror the rhythm of her career.

Their First Connection

Vinesh and Somvir's paths crossed through their shared wrestling background. Both worked with the Indian Railways, and their common ground in the sport naturally brought them closer. Somvir himself is a national level wrestler, and their mutual understanding of the highs and lows of the sport laid the foundation of their bond.

A Proposal At The Airport

In August 2018, Vinesh clinched a historic gold medal at the Jakarta Asian Games. When she returned home to Delhi, an emotional surprise awaited her. At the arrival gate of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Somvir went down on one knee and proposed in front of family and supporters. It was a moment as candid as it was heartwarming, marking the start of their next chapter.

A Wedding With Meaning

Later that year, in December 2018, the couple tied the knot in Vinesh's hometown, Charkhi Dadri. True to their values, the ceremony was kept simple. Guests were asked to bring just ₹1 as a symbolic gift, and the wedding included an 'eighth phera' dedicated to the cause "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, Beti Khilao" - a pledge to protect, educate, and empower daughters. Surrounded by family, including her cousins Geeta and Babita Phogat, the wedding embodied both tradition and a progressive spirit.

Support Beyond The Mat

For Vinesh, Somvir has been more than a life partner. He has been her strategist and motivator, studying her opponents, offering tactical advice, and standing by her during setbacks. Vinesh has often acknowledged that he knows her rivals and their styles even better than she does-a reflection of how deeply he invests in her journey.

Facing Heartbreak Together

The Paris 2024 Olympics brought one of Vinesh's most dramatic moments. After defeating reigning world champion Yui Susaki and reaching the final, she was heartbreakingly disqualified for being just 100 grams over the 50kg weight limit. While the world debated and criticised, Somvir remained her anchor. He voiced concerns about the lack of systemic support but kept his focus on being by her side, reminding her that her journey was far greater than one match.

A New Chapter Of Parenthood

In March 2025, Vinesh announced her pregnancy with the words: "Our love story continues with a new chapter." A few months later, in July 2025, the couple welcomed their baby boy. For Vinesh and Somvir, who had already shared a journey filled with wins, struggles, and activism, parenthood opened a new horizon of joy and responsibility.

Vinesh Phogat, who turns 31 today, has always lived a life defined by courage whether on the wrestling mat, in activism, or in politics. Yet, at the heart of her story lies a partnership built on respect, shared dreams, and resilience. From an airport proposal to a wedding filled with meaning, from wrestling victories to life's toughest setbacks, and now stepping into parenthood, Vinesh and Somvir's relationship is living proof that true love is not just about romance, but about walking together through every victory and every trial.