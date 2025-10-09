Karwa Chauth 2025 Horoscope: What Each Zodiac Sign Can Expect In Love And Relationships

Gauri Khan Turns 55: Beyond SRK’s Wife, She Is One Of India’s Most Influential Women, Know Her Net Worth!

What's The Difference Between Mangalsutra And Thali? You’ve Seen Both, But Do You Know What They Truly Mean?

Diwali 2025: You're Lighting Diyas Wrong, Goddess Lakshmi Wants You To Burn Inner Darkness First

Is Your Child's 'Safe” Cough Syrup Safe? What Every Parent Needs To Double-Check Before Giving It

‘Two Faiths, One Script’: Sara Khan Marries Krish Pathak In Court Ceremony, Internet Can’t Stop Cheering! Insync oi-Deepannita Das

Love has a way of rewriting life's story when we least expect it. For television actress Sara Khan, known for Sasural Simar Ka and her stint on Bigg Boss 4, the script of her life has taken a beautiful new turn.

After enduring heartbreak and public scrutiny from her past marriage with Ali Merchant, Sara has once again chosen love - this time with actor-producer Krish Pathak.

The couple, who met on a dating app, registered their marriage on October 6, 2025, and are set to tie the knot in a grand December ceremony that blends two faiths into one love story.

'Two Faiths, One Script': A Love Story That Defies Labels

Sara Khan's official Instagram post announcing her marriage wasn't just about a legal union - it was a heartfelt ode to unity, acceptance, and faith. "Two faiths. One script. Infinite love," she wrote, sharing a glimpse of her marriage certificate.

Her caption beautifully bridged the worlds of 'Qubool Hai' and 'Saat Phere', symbolizing how love transcends rituals and religions.

In her words, "Our love story is crafting a union where faiths blend, not divide. Because when love is the headline, everything else becomes a beautiful subplot." It's rare to see such poetic honesty - and Sara's post reminded her followers that love, when rooted in respect, needs no label or boundary.

An Intimate Courtroom Affair To Remember

Their court marriage on October 6 was a quiet, intimate affair attended by close friends and family. Far from the glitz of the entertainment world, it was a simple exchange of signatures - a silent promise to stand together through every storm.

For Sara, this wasn't just a ceremony - it was closure and new beginnings rolled into one. The actress, who has openly spoken about emotional healing and rediscovering herself post-divorce, now steps into this new chapter with peace and purpose.

A Grand Wedding In December

While the legal formalities are done, the grand celebration is still on the horizon. Krish Pathak revealed in an interview with The Times of India, "Our court marriage was an intimate affair, but expect our December wedding to be full of dhamaka, naach-gaana, and celebrations."

Sara added, "When I first saw his picture, I felt an instant sense of belonging. We met the very next day, and I told him upfront that I wasn't looking for anything casual - I was ready to settle down."

From Bigg Boss Drama To Finding Mr Right

Sara's first marriage to actor Ali Merchant was one of the most talked-about moments in Bigg Boss 4. The wedding, which took place inside the Bigg Boss house in 2010, created massive media buzz. But just two months later, the fairytale fell apart, and the couple divorced in 2011.

For years, Sara stayed away from public relationships, focusing instead on her career and personal growth. Meeting Krish, therefore, wasn't about finding someone new - it was about finding someone right. Someone who respected her journey, her faith, and her individuality.