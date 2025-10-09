Throwback Thursday: Reportedly In Love With Dev Anand, She Refused Iconic Role And Zeenat Aman Rose To Fame!

What's The Difference Between Mangalsutra And Thali? You’ve Seen Both, But Do You Know What They Truly Mean?

On October 9, 1944, a mysterious beauty stepped into the world of Hindi cinema, captivating audiences with her grace and charm. Her performances in the late 1960s and early 1970s left an unforgettable mark, yet just as quickly as she rose to fame, she disappeared from the spotlight, leaving fans and film enthusiasts curious about her life and choices. That enigmatic star was none other than Zaheeda Hussain.

A Star Is Born

Zaheeda was born into a distinguished film family. Her father, Akhtar Hussain, was a film producer, and her mother, Iqbal Hussain, was a homemaker. She was the niece of legendary actress Nargis Dutt and the daughter of Akhtar Hussain, who was a film producer and the son of director Jaddanbai. Her uncle, Anwar Hussain, was also a noted character actor.

Zaheeda's entry into the film industry was facilitated by Dev Anand, who cast her in his productions. Their professional relationship soon blossomed into a personal one, as Zaheeda was reportedly in love with Dev Anand.

Filmography Highlights

Zaheeda Hussain made a striking debut in 'Anokhi Raat' (1968), where she immediately showcased her acting prowess. She continued to impress audiences with her performance in the romantic drama 'Prem Pujari'(1970), starring alongside Dev Anand. Her role in 'Gambler' (1971) further established her as a talented actress in the industry, and she added another notable film to her career with 'Teen Chor' (1973).

Love And Heartbreak

Zaheeda Hussain's relationship with Dev Anand was as intriguing off-screen as it appeared on-screen. Their chemistry shone in Prem Pujari (1970), where they played romantic leads. Later, she was offered the role of Janice in Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971). Reports suggested she declined because the role was bold, but Zaheeda herself stated she didn't want to portray Dev Anand's sister after previously playing his love interest. Her emotional attachment to him likely reinforced her decision. This choice paved the way for Zeenat Aman, whose performance became iconic which significantly boosted her career.

Life After The Spotlight

Following her brief but impactful stint in Bollywood, Zaheeda gradually stepped away from acting. While some of her subsequent films did not achieve commercial success, her decision to prioritize personal life over career remains a defining chapter. Post-retirement, Zaheeda chose to live a private life, away from the media's prying eyes. She married Kesri Nandan Sahay and focused on family, raising two sons, and maintaining a life away from the public eye. Despite her absence from the film industry, Zaheeda's legacy endures through her iconic performances and her family's ties to the film industry.

Zaheeda Hussain's journey in Bollywood was brief yet impactful. Her decision to step away from the industry at the peak of her career remains a topic of discussion. As we celebrate her life and contributions to Indian cinema, we are reminded of the fleeting nature of fame and the personal choices that shape an individual's path. On her 81st birthday, we remember Zaheeda Hussain as a symbol of grace, mystery, and the timeless charm of Bollywood's golden era.