Throwback Thursday: On Rishi Kapoor's Birth Anniversary, Reliving His Love Story With Wife Neetu Kapoor

As the world remembers Rishi Kapoor on his birth anniversary, this 4th September 2025, his legacy continues to shine both on-screen and off it. Known for his boyish charm, unmatched energy, and iconic roles in films like 'Bobby', 'Amar Akbar Anthony', and 'Karz', Rishi Kapoor was more than just a celebrated actor-he was one half of one of Bollywood's most enduring love stories. His death in 2020 after a long battle with leukemia left a void in Indian cinema, but the journey he shared with Neetu Kapoor remains an honest reflection of love, with all its joys and challenges.

The First Meeting: From Irritation To Affection

Their paths first crossed on the sets of 'Zehreela Insaan' in the 1970s. For Neetu, who was only 14 and just stepping into the industry, Rishi was a prankster who teased her endlessly. She once recalled, "I had a horrible first meeting with Rishi Kapoor. He had a habit of bullying, so he would comment on my make-up and clothes, and I'd feel so angry. He was actually a brat who would bully everyone, and I was very young at that time."

Yet, destiny had its plan. After 'Bobby' turned Rishi into a superstar and with Dimple Kapadia's marriage leaving him without a young co-star, Neetu became his leading lady by default. What began as irritation slowly transformed into friendship, and eventually into love.

A Young Love Watched Closely

Their off-screen romance grew stronger during the filming of 'Kabhi Kabhie' (1976). Neetu often shared that she was swept away by Rishi's warmth beneath all the teasing. Still, her mother Rajee kept a strict watch, often sending her cousin along with her whenever Neetu went out with Rishi.

When Rishi finally proposed, Neetu was torn-she was the family's sole breadwinner and worried about leaving her mother behind. But Rishi promised that Rajee would always live with them, a gesture that sealed Neetu's faith in him.

A Surprise Engagement And A Grand Wedding

Their engagement wasn't a carefully planned affair-it happened spontaneously at a wedding in Delhi. The Kapoor family decided to announce it then and there, catching Neetu completely off guard. Nervous and overwhelmed, she had to be calmed with a glass of champagne by Rishi himself.

With no rings on hand, Rishi's sister slipped off her own ring for Neetu, while a director friend lent his for Rishi. That impromptu exchange became the start of a lifelong union. On 22nd January 1980, the couple tied the knot at RK Studios in Mumbai, with the entire film industry in attendance.

Neetu's Exit From Films

Marriage brought with it expectations. The Kapoor family was deeply traditional, and a Kapoor bahu was not expected to continue acting. Neetu returned all her signing amounts and stepped away from films at the peak of her career. While many speculated she was forced to quit, Neetu maintained it was her personal choice, saying Rishi was always supportive.

Trials, Separation And Strength

Like every relationship, theirs too had challenges. In the late 1990s, whispers of Rishi's drinking habits and temper made headlines, with even rumours of domestic strife. Reports claimed Neetu had briefly left the Kapoor household, but she returned, standing by him and their children-Riddhima and Ranbir.

In an interview, Neetu candidly said, "There always comes a phase in a couple's life when there would be friction, disagreements. Rishi and I also went through that stage. It was just one of those problems, which only the husband and wife would understand. Fortunately, we were able to sort out our differences. Today, everything is forgotten."

A Love That Endured

Through ups and downs, Neetu and Rishi built a life filled with companionship, humour, and resilience. Even during his battle with cancer, Neetu stood by his side in New York, often sharing glimpses of their journey together.

Rishi Kapoor may no longer be with us, but the love story he shared with Neetu remains unforgettable. It is a story of laughter and fights, of resilience and devotion-a reminder that true love is not about perfection but about weathering life's storms together.