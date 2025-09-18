Throwback Thursday: From Childhood First Meet To A Taboo Live-In With Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi Turns 75 Insync oi-Riny John

Today on 18 September, we celebrate the birthday of Shabana Azmi, an actress who has never allowed herself to be put in a box. From her National Award-winning performances in 'Ankur' (1975) and 'Arth' (1983) to her memorable mainstream roles, from championing housing rights for slum dwellers to speaking on global stages for women's empowerment, Shabana Azmi has always gone beyond the boundaries of stardom. But away from the spotlight, there is another chapter of her life that has inspired admiration and intrigue for decades - her love story with poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar.

When Paths Crossed Early

Few love stories can trace their beginnings back to childhood, but Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar can. Shabana Azmi has often recalled meeting Javed Akhtar for the first time when she was just three years old and he was eight. Their fathers - the poets Kaifi Azmi and Jan Nisar Akhtar were close friends, and the families often met during mushairas and poetry sessions. For Shabana Azmi, it was little more than a fleeting memory, but fate would bring their paths together again years later.

In her youth, Javed Akhtar would visit Kaifi Azmi's home to share his verses and engage in long conversations. This was when Shabana Azmi began to notice him in a new light. What started as admiration for his artistry and razor-sharp mind slowly evolved into something more personal.

The Complications Of Falling In Love

By the late 1970s, Javed Akhtar was already a celebrated name in Indian cinema. As one half of the legendary writing duo Salim-Javed, he had co-written some of Bollywood's biggest blockbusters. But away from the glamour, his personal life was complicated. Javed Akhtar was married to actor turned screenwriter Honey Irani, with whom he had two young children - Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar.

When love blossomed between Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi, it was anything but simple. In interviews, Shabana Azmi has admitted those years were "very, very, very tough." Their relationship faced criticism and scrutiny, not just because Javed Akhtar was married, but also because both were public figures. Shabana Azmi's mother, actor Shaukat Kaifi, was particularly concerned, and there were moments when the two even tried to walk away from each other. Yet, as Shabana Azmi has acknowledged, no matter how hard they tried, they always found their way back.

Choosing Togetherness Before Marriage

In the early 1980s, when live-in relationships were almost unheard of in India, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar made the unconventional decision to live together. It was not about rebelling against society but about being true to their bond, even if it invited disapproval. Their choice to share a home before marriage was unusual for the time, and it highighted the depth of their commitment long before they formalised it.

Breaking Point And New Beginnings

Eventually, Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani separated. Marriage, however, was still a difficult decision for Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar. Actor Annu Kapoor once said that he advised them to either end the relationship or commit fully to each other. They chose the latter.

On 9 December 1984, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar got married. Reports note that Javed Akhtar's divorce from Honey Irani was legally finalised in 1985, making this a particularly complex period in their personal lives. Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar later made a conscious decision not to have children together. Instead, Shabana Azmi embraced her role in the lives of Zoya and Farhan, and the bond she shares with them continues warmly to this day.

A Partnership Beyond Romance

What makes their marriage stand out is that it has never been defined by romance alone. Both Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar are fiercely independent, with creative and public lives of their own. Shabana Azmi has often said that what sustains their relationship is friendship, trust, and respect. They have always given each other space - she to pursue cinema, activism, and global advocacy, and he to write poetry, lyrics, and remain engaged in social issues.

Javed Akhtar has described Shabana Azmi as his most honest critic and his strongest supporter, while Shabana Azmi continues to be charmed by his wit and poetry. Despite belonging to worlds that could have easily pulled them apart, they have stayed grounded in their companionship.

Four Decades And Counting

Four decades later, their story remains one of the most enduring partnerships in Indian culture. It is not the picture-perfect "happily ever after," but a real story of two people who faced judgment, heartbreak, and choices that were anything but easy and still chose each other.

As Shabana Azmi turns a year older today, her journey with Javed Akhtar feels especially worth revisiting. Much like her career, her love story has been about courage, resilience, and staying true to what matters most.