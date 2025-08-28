Throwback Thursday: Celebrating Deepak Tijori’s Birthday From ’90s Bollywood To Hollywood Glory Insync oi-Riny John

For anyone who grew up on 90s Bollywood, Deepak Tijori is impossible to forget. He might not have been the conventional hero, but he often ended up being the character who left the sharpest impression. Who can forget Shekhar Malhotra, the privileged, arrogant rival in 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' (1992), or the chilled-out Chris Rodrigues in 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' (1994)? Both roles cemented him as the actor who could turn supporting parts into unforgettable memories.

The Early Career Spark

Tijori's journey began with Mahesh Bhatt's 'Aashiqui' (1990), followed by 'Khiladi' (1992). Through the decade, he became a staple of hit films-'Anjaam' (1994), 'Ghulam' (1998), and 'Baadshah' (1999) where his presence added grit and energy to the ensemble. His only big lead role came in 'Pehla Nasha' (1993), directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, but the film did not click at the box office. Still, it showcased Tijori's ambition to break through beyond the sidekick space.

Behind The Camera

In 2003, Tijori made a bold pivot with his directorial debut 'Oops!'-a story centred around male strippers. The film faced censor hurdles and was considered far ahead of its time, but it revealed his willingness to take risks. He continued to direct with 'Fareb' (2005), 'Tom, Dick, and Harry' (2006), 'Fox' (2009), and 'Do Lafzon Ki Kahani' (2016). Each film showed a filmmaker trying to carve a distinct space, even if commercial success remained uneven.

Life Beyond The Screen

Like many in the industry, Tijori's personal life has had its share of turbulence. In 2017, his marriage to Shivani became the subject of public scrutiny after she reportedly threw him out of their Goregaon home, accusing him of infidelity and even hiring a detective to follow him. Shivani also sought maintenance under Section 125 of the CrPC, demanding financial support. During the proceedings, however, it was revealed that she had allegedly never divorced her first husband-raising serious questions about the legal validity of her marriage to Tijori.

The controversy took a bitter turn, with reports of Deepak being barred from his own house and restricted access to their daughter, Samara. Alongside this, he often spoke candidly about missed opportunities in his career-roles that slipped away and projects that were shelved. These personal and professional setbacks shaped the image of an actor-director who, despite turbulence both at home and in the industry, has refused to fade away.

The Comeback Trail

Far from slowing down, Tijori continues to reinvent himself. In 2024, he returned both as an actor and director with the thriller 'Tipppsy', which released in May, marking a fresh chapter in a career defined by bold choices. The following year, he gained international recognition for his performance in the English short film 'Echoes of Us', which won him multiple Best Actor awards at Hollywood indie festivals.

These honours signalled a late but well-deserved validation of his craft on a global stage. Active on social media and in interviews, Tijori continues to share his thoughts on the shifting landscape of Bollywood, proving that he remains deeply connected to the industry even as he earns applause abroad.

The Legacy Of Grit

Deepak Tijori's career may not have followed a smooth path, but it's precisely that unpredictability that makes him such a fascinating figure. From the unforgettable Shekhar Malhotra and Chris Rodrigues to the risk-taking filmmaker of 'Oops!' he has consistently chosen to stand apart. His recent Hollywood awards for 'Echoes of Us' show that even decades into his journey, he is still capable of surprising audiences and earning global recognition.

On his birthday, this Throwback Thursday is a salute to an actor who proves that cinema is not always about the spotlight-it's about the grit to keep showing up, to keep experimenting, and to create a legacy that now stretches beyond Bollywood to the international stage.