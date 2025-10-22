Here’s How Bollywood Celebrated Diwali 2025! A Look At The Festival Across Celebrities’ Homes

Gold Rate In India Climbs: 100 Grams Up By Rs 20,800 After Big Crash In Diwali: 24K, 22K, 18K Gold Prices Here

Gold Rate in India Today Sees A Big Crash: 24K,22K Gold Now 4% Below Record Highs; Silver Down Again on Oct 22

Sweet Rebellion! Viral Video Shows Angry Gannaur Employees Throw Soan Papdi Boxes At Factory Gate Insync oi-Riny John

A video from Gannaur, Sonipat, has taken the internet by storm and it's hard to ignore. Employees at a local factory were caught on camera angrily throwing boxes of Soan Papdi outside their company gate. The reason? They expected a Diwali bonus instead of traditional sweet boxes. While some find it hilarious, others are debating what this says about workplace culture and employee expectations.

Photo Credit: Instagram@Oneindia English

What Happened At The Gannaur Factory

Just before Diwali 2025, the factory management decided to hand out boxes of Soan Papdi to the staff as a festive gift. On the surface, it seems like a sweet gesture. After all, sweets are a Diwali tradition. But most employees were expecting something more-monetary bonuses, which is the norm in many companies during the festival.

When the workers realized they were not getting bonus or even a gift voucher, frustration boiled over. Instead of quietly accepting the gift, they took to the factory gate and tossed the boxes of Soan Papdi in protest. The incident was caught on video and quickly went viral, with people from all over India reacting to the unusual protest.

Netizens Weigh In: Mixed Reactions Online

The video sparked a heated debate online. People were quick to voice their opinions, and the reactions were divided:

Critics of the Employees: Some netizens criticized the workers for being "ungrateful," arguing that the gesture was thoughtful. They suggested the sweets could have been donated to people in need instead of being thrown.

Some netizens criticized the workers for being "ungrateful," arguing that the gesture was thoughtful. They suggested the sweets could have been donated to people in need instead of being thrown. Supporters of the Employees: Others sympathized with the staff, pointing out that a small gift can't replace a bonus or proper recognition. They argued that employees' frustrations were justified, especially when their hard work isn't acknowledged appropriately.

The debate also touched on broader issues about workplace appreciation. How much value do employees place on symbolic gifts versus tangible rewards? The viral video made people think and talk about it.

Why Soan Papdi Gets Jokes And Memes

If you've grown up in India, you know that Soan Papdi is a classic Diwali sweet. But it's also notorious for becoming the butt of jokes online. Here's why:

Texture and Taste: The flaky, melt-in-your-mouth consistency is not loved by everyone. Some people find it too sweet or crumbly.

The flaky, melt-in-your-mouth consistency is not loved by everyone. Some people find it too sweet or crumbly. Predictable Diwali Gift: It's one of those sweets you expect to receive year after year, so it doesn't feel special anymore, and is taken for granted.

It's one of those sweets you expect to receive year after year, so it doesn't feel special anymore, and is taken for granted. Meme Material: Its divisive taste and overabundance have made it perfect for memes. Social media users often exaggerate disappointment for laughs.

This context helps explain why the Gannaur incident became so shareable online, it's easy to relate to the mixed feelings about this sweet.

What This Incident Reveals About Employee Expectations

The Soan Papdi protest highlights a change in how employees view recognition and rewards. Many workers now expect gestures that genuinely reflect their effort and contribution. Simply handing out traditional gifts like sweets might not cut it anymore.

The incident also points to a disconnect between management and employees. While companies may intend gifts as a token of appreciation, employees increasingly value gestures that have tangible benefits, like bonuses, performance rewards, or other perks.

Lessons For Companies And Managers

Understand Your Team: Know what employees truly value, especially during festive seasons.

Communication Matters: If a company cannot provide bonuses, clear communication about reasons and alternatives can prevent frustration.

Meaningful Gestures: Simple traditions like sweets are nice, but they must complement, not replace, tangible recognition.

Bottom Line

The Gannaur Soan Papdi incident is a wake-up call. Workplace appreciation is evolving, and what used to be acceptable may no longer be enough. Companies need to balance tradition with meaningful recognition, ensuring employees feel valued and understood.

At the end of the day, the lesson is about paying attention to what people genuinely want. And judging by the viral reactions, everyone has an opinion about what that should look like.