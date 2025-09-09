Who Is Carlo Acutis? The First Millennial Catholic Saint Who Turned Faith Into A Digital Inspiration Worldwide

Supreme Court Voices Doubts Over Petition Alleging Brain Death Certification Breaches Right To Life

The question of what truly constitutes "death" is once again under the scanner. A petition filed before the Supreme Court by Dr S Ganapathy has challenged the validity of brain death certification in India, claiming it violates the constitutional right to life under Article 21.

He argued that the concept of brain death was created to enable organ transplants, asserting that those declared brain dead are not actually dead. The plea has reignited debate around the ethical, medical, and legal dimensions of life and death, forcing the judiciary to tread carefully between compassion, science, and constitutional interpretation.

A Bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymala Bagchi, however, appeared cautious, observing that the issue fell squarely within the legislative domain. While acknowledging the sensitivity of the subject, the Court questioned whether judges could redefine a concept so intertwined with medical science and parliamentary policy.

What Does The Petition Say?

Dr Ganapathy, appearing in person, argued that brain death certification allows the removal of organs from people who still exhibit signs of life. He described individuals declared brain dead as "bodies with beating hearts" and claimed that scientific uniformity in declaring brain death remains questionable. He also cited rare cases worldwide where patients declared brain dead had later regained consciousness or, in some instances, even given birth while supported by machines.

His contention is that current laws, specifically Sections 2(d) and 2(e) of the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994 (THOTA), undermine the sanctity of life by allowing premature classification of death.

Supreme Court Questions The Petition

The Bench expressed hesitation in intervening, noting that brain death had already been recognised as a legal standard under Indian law. Justice Kant pointed out that matters of medical science and legislative definitions are not easily subject to judicial reinterpretation. "The issue is completely a legislative question," the Bench remarked, noting that Parliament has already established brain death as the irreversible cessation of brain activity for transplantation.

Justice Bagchi highlighted that the judiciary could not second-guess Parliament's wisdom. "We may agree with you... But there is the doctrine of separation of powers. How do we direct Parliament?" he asked.

Right To Life And Organ Donation

One of the sharpest exchanges during the hearing revolved around whether brain death certification intrudes upon Article 21's guarantee of life. Dr. Ganapathy insisted it did, but the Court disagreed. Justice Bagchi remarked that organ donation actually serves the opposite purpose, extending life for others.

"When a person is irreversibly beyond recovery, those organs can become a hope," Justice Bagchi observed. "It is not an unlawful intrusion into the right to life." The Court underlined that organ transplantation should be seen as perpetuating life rather than violating it.

The case comes to the Supreme Court after Dr. Ganapathy's plea was dismissed by the Kerala High Court in February. The High Court held that brain death certification is backed by law, and courts cannot review the legislature's decision to adopt it. The judgment made clear that medical procedures endorsed by Parliament fall outside judicial redefinition.

Still, by bringing the matter to the Supreme Court, Dr. Ganapathy has reopened a debate that touches upon both constitutional law and human ethics.

Court's Suggestions And Next Steps

The Bench suggested that Dr. Ganapathy could place his scientific concerns before the National Medical Commission or AIIMS, institutions better equipped to examine complex medical realities. Justice Bagchi further noted that death itself is understood differently in various contexts - cardiovascular death, cellular death, and brain death each carry distinct medico-legal interpretations.

Yet, despite their reservations, the judges agreed to hear the matter further, particularly since a similar petition is already pending before the Court.

While the petition raises unsettling questions about the reliability of brain death certification, the judiciary appears unwilling to override Parliament's settled position. The case has nevertheless sparked an important national conversation: at what point does life truly end, and how do we reconcile science with ethics? As the Court continues its deliberations, the issue remains a profound reminder that the law must grapple with questions as old as humanity itself.