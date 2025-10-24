From Bollywood To Launching A Whisky Brand: Ajay Devgn Introduces The GlenJourneys To The Premium Market

Stranger Things Stars Earn Hollywood-Level Paychecks In Final Season, You Won't Believe Millie's Salary! Insync oi-Deepannita Das

Hawkins might still be haunted by the Upside Down, but the Stranger Things cast? They're haunting Netflix's payroll now. As the show gears up for its final season, the stars who once rode bicycles through monster-infested forests are now cruising through million-dollar contracts.

From Millie Bobby Brown's jaw-dropping half-a-million-per-episode deal to Winona Ryder and David Harbour's blockbuster paychecks, it's raining riches in Hawkins.

What started as a nostalgic sci-fi drama about missing kids and waffles has turned into a billion-dollar cultural phenomenon - and Netflix is making sure its heroes are paid like legends. Here's how the Stranger Things cast climbed from the Upside Down straight to the top of Hollywood's earning charts.

Winona Ryder And David Harbour

Winona Ryder and David Harbour have been the emotional anchors of the show since its debut. Both began with around $350,000 per episode, but for the final season, they've signed $9.5 million contracts each.

Their performances as Joyce Byers and Chief Hopper have been crucial in giving the supernatural series its emotional depth, and their paycheques reflect that.

The Rookie Teen Group

Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp-the original Hawkins gang-started at just $25,000 per episode. By Season 3, they were earning $250,000 per episode, and now in Season 5, each is expected to earn around $7 million total.

Sadie Sink, who joined in Season 2 as Max Mayfield, is reportedly earning the same. Their journey from rookie teens to top-earning young stars is nothing short of cinematic.

The Hawkins Babysitters Club

Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, and Charlie Heaton-the older bunch who became fan favourites-started with $150,000 per episode in early seasons. Now, they've landed $6 million deals each for the final season.

Their characters-Nancy, Steve, Robin, and Jonathan-brought heart, humour, and heroism, making them indispensable to the show's success and fan love.

What Is Millie Bobby Brown's Salary In Stanger Things 5?

Millie Bobby Brown, the face of Stranger Things, began her journey at just $30,000 per episode. By Season 3, her pay jumped to $250,000, and by Season 4, she earned $300,000 per episode. For the upcoming Season 5, she's expected to make $500,000 per episode, amounting to roughly $4 million.

Brown also struck a separate deal with Netflix for Enola Holmes, earning $10 million for the sequel while producing it-cementing her as the highest-paid actor under 20.

As the series wraps up, Netflix is investing heavily to give fans a finale worthy of the show's legacy. The fifth season's total cast payouts are among the highest in streaming history. As Hawkins faces its last battle, its stars are walking away not just with fame-but fortune.