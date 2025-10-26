Weekly Health Horoscope 2025 (26 October - 01 November): Your Zodiac Might Be Sending You A Health Warning

Stranded In Saudi Desert With A Camel, Indian Man Pleads To PM Modi: A Spotlight On The Kafala System Insync oi-Riny John

A video that surfaced online recently shows an Indian man stranded in what looks like a remote Saudi desert, with a camel by his side. Exhausted and frightened, he looks into the camera and pleads, "Please help me, I will die. I want to go to my mother."

He claims his employer took away his passport and is threatening to kill him. The video, now viral, has reached the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, which says it's trying to trace him. Saudi authorities, meanwhile, have called his claims "baseless."

But this does not seem to be just a cry for help, it's a window into a deeper, long-standing issue.

Photo Credit: Instagram@bhaaratinsight

What The Video Really Represents

When someone says they're trapped abroad, it's rarely about one employer or one bad job. Often, it's about a system that gives employers enormous control over workers' lives.

That system has a name-the Kafala system and even though Saudi Arabia has officially reformed it, its remnants are everywhere, especially in rural or informal jobs.

Under Kafala, a worker's legal status is dependent on a single sponsor, called a 'kafeel'. The sponsor controlled everything from work permits to exit visas. Leaving a job without permission could lead to detention or deportation.

This man's story, passport seized, isolated in the desert, pleading for help fits the pattern perfectly.

What The Kafala System Was Meant To Do

When Gulf countries began importing labour decades ago, the Kafala system was introduced as a way to manage foreign workers. On paper, it sounded organised: a sponsor would take legal responsibility for the worker's stay.

In reality, it became a structure of dependency. Workers couldn't switch jobs, travel, or sometimes even visit a clinic without their sponsor's approval. Employers often kept passports, citing "company policy."

It was a system built for control, not protection.

Saudi Arabia's Reforms And Their Limits

In 2021, Saudi Arabia announced that it had abolished the Kafala system. Workers could now change jobs, leave the country, or return home without their employer's permission.

It was a big change, but not without restrictions.

The new freedom applied mainly to private-sector employees with formal contracts. Domestic workers, drivers, and herders, those most vulnerable to isolation were left out.

And that's where problems linger. A reform on paper means little if workers in remote areas don't know their rights or can't reach anyone to enforce them.

The Human Cost Of A System That Still Lingers

The man in the desert is part of a much larger story of migrant workers from South Asia, many of whom end up in hidden, unmonitored jobs where abuse can go unnoticed.

When he says, "Please help me, I will die," it depicts that even after official reforms, the old system hasn't fully gone away.

Until oversight reaches every corner, from Riyadh's construction sites to the most remote camel farms, these videos will keep surfacing, proof that control hasn't fully shifted from employers to the law.

Why This Can't Be Ignored

It's easy to scroll past a viral video like this and think it's a one-off tragedy. But every such video is a signal of how fragile migrant protection still is, even after reforms and public commitments.

It's also a test-for governments, for embassies, and for the systems that claim to have changed. Because when someone has to beg for help on camera, it's clear that somewhere, reform hasn't reached far enough.