School Holidays From 13th October 2025? Find Out What Parents And Students Need to Know

As October unfolds, students across India eagerly anticipate the upcoming school holidays, aligning with the vibrant festivities of Diwali and regional celebrations. These breaks offer a much-needed respite from academic routines, allowing families to come together, celebrate traditions, and rejuvenate before the year's end. So, come, let's explore the holiday plans state by state so families can plan their festive celebrations.

Photo Credit: @oneindia

Rajasthan: A 12-Day Diwali Break

In Rajasthan, the Education Department has declared a 12-day Diwali holiday for all schools, spanning from October 13 to October 24. This extended break provides students and teachers ample time to celebrate the festival of lights with their families. Notably, the government has issued directives to ensure that private institutions adhere to the official holiday schedule, emphasizing the importance of uniformity during this festive period.

Uttar Pradesh: A Five-Day Diwali Break

Schools in Uttar Pradesh will observe a five-day Diwali holiday from October 20 to October 23, including the weekend. This extended break allows students to partake in Diwali celebrations and spend quality time with their loved ones. The timing of the holiday ensures that students have a well-deserved break before the academic year progresses further.

Bihar: Extended Holidays for Diwali and Chhath Puja

Bihar has announced school closures from October 18 to October 28, encompassing both Diwali and Chhath Puja celebrations. This extended break reflects the state's commitment to honoring its cultural traditions and provides students with the opportunity to engage in these significant festivals. (Note: Exact Chhath Puja holiday dates may vary slightly by district.)

Karnataka: Extended Dasara Holidays

In Karnataka, government and aided schools are closed from October 8 to October 18 due to the ongoing caste-based socio-educational survey. This extension of the Dasara holidays allows teachers to focus on the survey without disrupting their teaching responsibilities. The decision has been met with mixed reactions, with some expressing concerns about potential learning loss.

Jammu Division, Jammu & Kashmir: Weather Monitoring

Authorities in Jammu Division are closely monitoring weather conditions due to irregular rainfall. While no official school closures have been announced, local authorities may implement temporary closures if conditions worsen. Parents and students should stay updated through official channels for any announcements regarding school operations.

Jharkhand: Chhath Puja Holidays

In Jharkhand, schools will remain closed from October 25 to October 28 for Chhath Puja celebrations. This four-day holiday provides students with the opportunity to participate in one of the state's most significant festivals, fostering a sense of community and cultural heritage.

Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata: Local Chhath Puja Closures

In metropolitan areas like Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, local closures will occur during the Chhath Puja period from October 27 to October 28. While schools may remain open, certain offices and institutions may observe local holidays, affecting daily routines.

Tips For Students And Parents

  • Verify Local Schedules: Always check with your child's school for the most accurate and up-to-date holiday information, as dates may vary by institution.
  • Plan Ahead: Use the extended breaks to organise family gatherings, travel, or engage in cultural activities that align with the festive season.
  • Stay Informed: Keep an eye on local news and official announcements, especially in regions affected by weather-related disruptions, to ensure timely updates on school operations.
Photo Credit: Oneindia

The school holidays from October 13 to October 31, 2025, offer students across India a well-deserved break to celebrate Diwali, Chhath Puja, and regional festivals. These holidays not only provide a break from academic pressures but also highlight India's rich cultural traditions. As families come together to celebrate, these holidays promote a sense of community, tradition, and joy, making them a cherished time for all.

Article Published On: Monday, October 13, 2025, 15:23 [IST]
