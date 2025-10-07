Renuka Shahane Turns 59: When The Sweet Sister Of 'Hum Aapke Hai Koun' Wed Ferocious Villain Of ‘Sangharsh’

What Every Newlywed Should Know About Kojagari Purnima In Mithila: First Night Rituals Bringing Love And Luck

Long before social media made actors feel like old friends, Renuka Shahane had already mastered the art of connection. Her radiant smile in 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!', where she played the affectionate elder sister Pooja, became one of the most loved images in Indian cinema. The film's success turned her into a household name, someone who symbolised warmth, dignity, and emotional intelligence. But behind that calm exterior lies a story of resilience, rediscovery, and a love that arrived when she least expected it with actor and writer Ashutosh Rana.

How Renuka And Ashutosh First Met

The story of how these two strong personalities met is refreshingly un-filmy. They were introduced on the sets of a Hansal Mehta-directed film called Jayate, which, interestingly, never saw the light of day.

At the time, Renuka was already an established name in both television and films, while Ashutosh was making his mark as an intense performer known for his unconventional choices. What began as polite professional interaction soon turned into daily conversations - long phone calls that stretched for hours.

As Renuka later said with a laugh, "We were playing phone-a-friend before we even realised we were in love."

A Love Story Built On Conversations

Before confessing their feelings, they spoke on the phone for nearly three months. They were just two people discovering compatibility through conversation and humour.

Ashutosh, known for his brooding screen presence, eventually expressed his feelings through poetry. He wrote a heartfelt verse for Renuka and ended it with a question. That simple, poetic gesture became the foundation of something lasting.

When Spiritual Guidance Met Practical Love

While their courtship was deeply personal, their marriage came with an unusual twist. Ashutosh's spiritual guru reportedly told him that Renuka would make a perfect life partner - a "bahu" chosen by divine instinct. Renuka has spoken openly about how this moment surprised her mother, but she herself saw it as a beautiful blend of faith and destiny.

The two tied the knot in 2001, after nearly three years of knowing each other. Maybe it wasn't a fairy-tale wedding in the cinematic sense, but it was grounded in understanding and shared values.

Marriage, Motherhood, And Mutual Respect

Renuka once admitted that she got married because she wanted to have children within a stable, loving family setup. She and Ashutosh went on to have two sons - Shauryaman and Satyendra who, she says, complete her sense of home.

Their marriage, however, wasn't free from outside judgment. Many thought it wouldn't last perhaps because of their different cultural backgrounds or the contrast between Renuka's serene persona and Ashutosh's intense screen image. But more than two decades later, the couple continues to defy those assumptions.

Ashutosh has often said he considers himself "fortunate to have married such a talented and grounded woman," while Renuka credits their friendship and communication for keeping them strong.

Adjusting, Balancing, And Being Real

Renuka's approach to marriage is refreshingly honest. She doesn't romanticise it. Having seen her parents' separation and experienced an earlier marriage herself, she came into this relationship with maturity and clarity.

But even with that clarity, she faced the familiar pressures that many women experience after childbirth. In an interview, Renuka recalled how one of Ashutosh's doctor friends visited her soon after she'd delivered their first child and, instead of asking about her health or the baby, immediately told her she "must lose weight."

She described the moment as shocking because it revealed how women are expected to "bounce back" physically even before they've recovered emotionally or mentally. For Renuka, showcased how societal expectations rarely stop, even for new mothers.

A Partnership That's Grown With Time

What stands out about Renuka and Ashutosh is their shared respect for individuality. Both are strong personalities, but they've built a partnership based on space, conversation, and mutual admiration rather than dependence.

They continue to support each other's creative journeys - Renuka's evolution as a director (Tribhanga, Trikaal), and Ashutosh's continued success in films and writing. In interviews, they often describe each other as "friends first, partners later."

On Her Birthday, A Look At What Love Really Means

As Renuka Shahane celebrates her birthday, her story reminds us that love is often about understanding, respect, and companionship. Her journey with Ashutosh Rana shows how two people with different experiences and perspectives can grow together, support each other, and navigate life's everyday challenges. Their relationship is built on friendship, patience, and shared values - a slow, steady bond that has grown stronger over time, much like Renuka herself.