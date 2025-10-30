World Thrift Day 2025: India Marks This Day Before Everyone Else And There's A Reason Behind It!

Halloween 2025 Wishes: 50 Spooky-Fun Messages, Images For Every Ghoul, Ghost, And Goblin Friends You Know

Stocks To Buy Today, Oct 30: Top 2 Picks By Riyank Arora of Mehta Equities For Profitable Trading On Thursday

Shreyas Iyer Out of South Africa Series As He Needs 2 Months To Recover From Injury?

1st or 2nd November, When Is Devuthani Ekadashi 2025? Know Tithi, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat And Rituals

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2025: From Motorcycle Daredevil Show To Unity Runs, What To Expect This Year Insync oi-Riny John

India is gearing up for one of the biggest Rashtriya Ekta Diwas events ever on 31 October 2025, marking 150 years since the birth of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The main celebration will take place at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat, home to the Statue of Unity.

Photo Credit: Boldsky

Grand Celebration Planned At Ekta Nagar

This year's event will feature a Republic Day-style parade, complete with tableaux from different states, cultural performances, and contingents from the Central Armed Police Forces and state police.

Adding to the excitement, a motorcycle daredevil show by the Assam Police and a fly-past by the Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran team are planned as major attractions, bringing energy and visual spectacle to the event.

According to Times Of India, for the first time, the descendants of Sardar Patel will attend the ceremony. The parade will also showcase a strong focus on women's participation, with female officers leading key formations.

Across the country, citizens will also join the Run for Unity, a nationwide initiative encouraging people to celebrate togetherness in action rather than just words.

Bharat Parv: Extending The Spirit Of Unity

To extend the celebration beyond October 31, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced a nationwide cultural festival called Bharat Parv, to be held from 1 to 15 November 2025. The two-week event will bring together food festivals, art exhibitions, and performances by states and union territories celebrating India's diversity while carrying forward the message of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

The initiative aims to connect citizens across regions, languages, and traditions, making the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel not just a day of remembrance, but a fortnight of unity in action.

What Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Is About

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day is observed every year on 31 October. The date commemorates the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (1875-1950), India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister.

The day was officially introduced by the Government of India in 2014 to recognise Patel's pivotal role in uniting the country after independence.

Why It Is Celebrated

After India gained independence in 1947, the country faced the enormous task of bringing together over 500 princely states. Many rulers were hesitant to join the Indian Union, but Patel's leadership, diplomacy, and persistence helped integrate them without widespread conflict. That's why he is often called the "Iron Man of India" not for his toughness alone, but for his unshakable commitment to unity. Rashtriya Ekta Diwas keeps that legacy alive.

How The Day Is Observed Nationwide

While the main event happens at Ekta Nagar, schools, universities, and government offices across India mark the day through pledge ceremonies, talks, cultural events, and community runs.

The "Run for Unity" has become a popular part of the observance, encouraging citizens to participate regardless of age or background. Many states also organise exhibitions on Patel's life and contribution to nation-building.

The Significance Of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

Beyond the ceremonies, the day's essence lies in reminding people that India's strength comes from its diversity. It encourages every citizen to value cooperation over division, dialogue over difference, and collective progress over personal pride.

For a country that still navigates social, cultural, and regional differences, the spirit of unity that Patel envisioned remains as relevant as ever.

Uniting Ahead

This year's celebration especially with the Republic Day-style parade and the presence of Patel's family adds more meaning to the observance. It's not just about remembering history; it's about reinforcing what keeps the country together today.

Photo Credit: Boldsky

So whether it's joining a local 'Run for Unity' or simply reflecting on what Patel achieved, tomorrow offers a moment to reconnect with the idea of India he helped shape, one that stays strong because it stands together.