Racist Attack On Indian Couple In Switzerland: How Safe Are Indians When Travelling Overseas? Insync oi-Deepannita Das

What was supposed to be a romantic getaway for Canada-based Indian couple Nikita and Karan in Switzerland turned into a nightmare they will never forget. On June 24, the couple checked into Seehotel Schwert in Gersau to celebrate their anniversary, birthday and other special occasions. But instead of warmth, they were met with hostility from the very beginning-made to feel unwelcome as if their presence itself was an inconvenience because of their skin colour.

The tension grew when a simple room fan was taken away without informing them. When they asked for it, the hotel manager, reportedly from a Chinese family that runs the hotel, got aggressive and refused to talk in English. The next morning, when they were checking out, they brought up the issue again. What followed was shocking-an unprovoked attack where the manager kicked and punched them. Nikita got a fractured tooth, and her smile is permanently scarred.

Months later, content creator Asish Rajput shared their ordeal on Instagram with a photo of Nikita's injuries. "She avoids mirrors", the post read, capturing the emotional trauma far deeper than the physical wounds. Their Swiss vacation, which was supposed to be filled with happiness, ended in violence and heartbreak.

Travellers often invest their savings, emotions, and expectations into international holidays. But hidden dangers, such as racial prejudice, inadequate hotel security, and lack of awareness, can turn the most beautiful destinations into distressing experiences. This raises a pressing question: How safe are Indian tourists abroad, and what can be done to ensure their security?

Growing Concerns About Tourist Safety

The incident in Switzerland is not an isolated case. Increasing reports suggest that Indians and people of South Asian origin have faced discrimination and hostility in different parts of the world. While Europe is often marketed as a safe haven for travellers, cases of harassment and even violent assaults reveal that tourists remain vulnerable. Safety concerns extend beyond physical harm to include racial abuse, theft, and scams, making it essential to stay vigilant.

Why Indians Are Becoming Targets Overseas

One of the unfortunate realities is that racism still exists in many corners of the world. Sometimes, Indians are stereotyped, leading to negative biases. Language barriers, cultural differences, and even visible ethnic identity can attract unwanted attention. In tourist-heavy destinations, this prejudice can escalate when alcohol, frustration, or lack of proper hotel supervision come into play. The Swiss hotel assault highlights the fact that even well-developed, highly secure countries are not immune to acts of racial violence.

Staying Alert In Hotels And Public Spaces

Hotels are supposed to be safe spaces, yet many incidents occur within their walls. Travellers should always verify hotel safety measures before booking. Checking online reviews, confirming if the hotel has CCTV surveillance, and ensuring a 24/7 help desk can make a significant difference. Once checked in, staying alert to suspicious behaviour and reporting any harassment immediately to hotel management is crucial.

Steps To Protect Yourself As A Tourist

When travelling abroad, prevention and preparation can reduce risks significantly. Always keep emergency contacts handy, including the local embassy, nearest police station, and hospital. Carry copies of your passport and visa, and store the originals in a secure place. Using hotel safes, avoiding late-night isolated areas, and maintaining regular contact with family or friends back home provide an additional layer of security.

What To Do If You Face Racism Abroad

If confronted with racism, the first step is to stay calm and avoid escalating the situation. Report the incident to hotel authorities or local police immediately. Documentation-such as photos, videos, or witness statements-can strengthen your case. Contacting your embassy or consulate ensures legal and diplomatic support. In cases of physical assault, medical attention and an official police complaint should never be delayed.

Role Of Authorities In Ensuring Tourist Safety

Governments and tourism boards often highlight security, but actual on-ground safety depends on local enforcement. Hotels must take responsibility by training staff to handle emergencies, monitoring guest behaviour, and ensuring zero tolerance toward discrimination. Stronger international cooperation and stricter action against racial crimes can help build trust among travellers.

Can Travel Truly Be Safe For Everyone?

The Switzerland incident is a grim reminder that racism and violence can affect anyone, anywhere. While it is impossible to eliminate all risks, being prepared, alert, and proactive can significantly enhance personal safety. More importantly, such incidents highlight the urgent need for global awareness, stricter laws, and accountability in the tourism industry. Vacations should be about exploration, culture, and joy-not fear and survival.