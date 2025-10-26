'Raat Gayi Baat Gayi', Says Twinkle Khanna: Should You Break Up Over Physical Or Emotional Infidelity?

Girls Born On These Dates Are Goddess Laxmi's Blessings On Earth, Are You One Of Them?

In a recent episode of 'Two Much', hosted by Twinkle Khanna and Kajol, the topic of infidelity sparked a lively debate. Guests Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar joined the conversation, and when the question of infidelity came up, Janhvi didn't mince her words. For her, physical infidelity was a dealbreaker. Twinkle and Kajol, however, suggested it might not always spell the end. Twinkle even said, "Raat gayi baat gayi" that is what happened, happened, and moving on is sometimes better.

Another question emerged during the show: is forming a close emotional connection with someone else worse than physical betrayal? Janhvi felt that both types of betrayal are serious and hurtful, while Twinkle and Kajol leaned toward the idea that emotional distance in a relationship could matter more than one-time physical mistakes.

Photo Credit: Filmibeat

The discussion sparked controversy, dividing opinions across social media. At the same time the debate also raises an important question: when it comes to relationships, is physical infidelity always the end? Or can getting emotionally close to someone else hurt even more?

Should You End A Relationship Over Physical Infidelity?

Photo Credit: Pexels@Ron Lach

Physical infidelity is being intimate with someone outside your relationship that is often seen as the clearest violation of trust. But does it always have to end things?

Why It Hurts: Physical betrayal can trigger intense feelings of hurt, anger, and insecurity. For many, it feels like the ground has shifted beneath them.

Physical betrayal can trigger intense feelings of hurt, anger, and insecurity. For many, it feels like the ground has shifted beneath them. Different Perspectives: While some see it as unforgivable, others consider whether it's a one-time mistake or part of a bigger pattern. If the emotional connection with their partner remains strong, some couples choose to work through it rather than end the relationship.

While some see it as unforgivable, others consider whether it's a one-time mistake or part of a bigger pattern. If the emotional connection with their partner remains strong, some couples choose to work through it rather than end the relationship. Expert Advice: Relationship experts often point out that honesty and communication matter more than the act itself. Couples who address the underlying issues, rebuild trust, and stay committed can sometimes recover from physical betrayal.

When Emotional Infidelity Can Be Just As Painful

Photo Credit: Freepik

While physical betrayal can shock you immediately, forming a close bond with someone else can silently hurt your partner over time. Sharing feelings, confiding in someone else, or leaning on them for emotional support can make your partner feel neglected, unimportant, or replaced.

The Subtle Damage: This kind of connection doesn't always show itself. It can grow slowly, leaving your partner feeling distanced before either of you even realise it.

This kind of connection doesn't always show itself. It can grow slowly, leaving your partner feeling distanced before either of you even realise it. Weighing the Impact: Some people feel that losing trust through a physical act is worse, while others feel emotionally neglected is more painful. Often, it comes down to what matters most to each person: loyalty, intimacy, or emotional closeness.

How To Decide What Matters Most

Every relationship is unique, and how you respond to these situations depends on your values and boundaries.

Open Conversation: Talk to your partner about expectations and feelings. Understanding what hurts the most can prevent confusion and resentment.

Talk to your partner about expectations and feelings. Understanding what hurts the most can prevent confusion and resentment. Rebuilding Trust: Trust isn't automatically restored. It requires patience, transparency, and consistent effort.

Trust isn't automatically restored. It requires patience, transparency, and consistent effort. Seek Guidance: Couples therapy or professional support can help navigate these tough situations, giving both partners tools to reconnect and strengthen the relationship.

Photo Credit: Pexels@Markus Winkler

The 'Two' Much episode reminds us that betrayal isn't always black and white. Physical betrayal may feel like a dealbreaker for some, while forming a close connection with someone else can quietly damage a relationship for others. Every relationship is different, and the key is understanding your boundaries, being honest about your feelings, and deciding what you can and cannot accept. Open communication, empathy, and self-awareness are the best tools for keeping a relationship healthy whether you're facing a momentary mistake or a slow drift apart.