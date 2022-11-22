World Computer Literacy Day 2022: Date, Theme, History, Facts, Celebrations, And Significance Pulse oi-Pundreeka Valli

A computer is the lifeline of today's fast-paced existence without which, not even a financial transaction ranging from stationary purchase to online tax e-filing would not be possible. It has gained so much popularity because it is fast, accurate and can also multi-task within no time.

Online virtual sessions have slowly replaced our offline pursuits. Our regular daily communication happens mainly through online channels. The prime purpose of this celebration is to drive digital literacy,, especially among women and children across the globe because they have either limited or no digital access..

The day is not only meant to celebrate computers but creating awareness regarding computer literacy in all sections of society. Marginalised communities are at a huge loss due to their digital ignorance and they need to be sensitised to the importance of learning computers and their talents should be tapped into the right channels of computer studies. Scroll down to know more about this day.

International Computer Literacy Day 2022: Date And Theme

World computer literacy day is celebrated on 02 December every year.

The theme for this year's Computer Literacy Day is "Literacy for human-centred recovery - Narrowing the digital divide." It is on this day that many cultural events are organized centred on this theme.

International Computer Literacy Day 2022: History

Computers have gone through various improvements and designs since the times of Charles Babbage who discovered the mechanical computer that displayed capability for simple mathematical operations. Computers have been modified at every instance and certain basic features like size of these old computers have gone through several modifications and are now so small that they can be held in your palms.

When NIIT, an Indian MNC, decided to mark its 20th anniversary, and celebrate the computer literacy Day the seeds for the celebration of yearly World Computer Literacy Day were planted. The first celebration happened around 2001, but the people who carried the concept forward were men who were fluent in the usage of computer.

International Computer Literacy Day 2022: Interesting Facts

In the US of A, only 16 % remain computer illiterates.

You have three levels that mark your abilities in this area. They are the Basic; the foundational level, intermediate; a step higher than the foundational level, and proficient; the highest level above the basic and intermediate levels.

Switzerland, San Marino, Sweden, the United States, and Israel own the highest number of computers.

International Computer Literacy Day 2022: Celebrations

There are numerous ways to celebrate International Computer Literacy Day.

You can freely distribute computers amongst most people who have an economically challenged background. You can help them with the right tools to succeed and come on par with the rest of the world.

Use your PC that is dormant and lying on your table by playing a video game, or sharing it with others so that it is put to good use.

Use the hashtag #computerliteracyday to spread awareness about this momentous day that brought out another dimension to people's existence. Happy Computer Literacy Day!

We have varying levels of expertise and we should celebrate World Computer Literacy Day in order to create awareness about it.

Bridging the digital divide and spreading it uniformly all over the globe.

Understanding the usage of computers.

Inspiring organizations without computer access to take the right step towards computer literacy.

Through computers might have made a foray into the innermost recesses of our lives, we need to extend our knowledge and help to those who lack the awareness.

International Computer Literacy Day 2022: Significance

Computer literacy points to the level of expertise a person has in computer operations. The current generation toys around with search engines, social media platforms, and basic daily-use software like Microsoft Office or Google Suite.

Internet users form 55 percent of the world's population and most of Asia, which carry 55 percent of the population, only 49% use the internet. Also, in North America, which comprises 4.8 percent of the total global population, 95 % use the internet. To reduce the glaring gap between the two hemispheres ,computer literacy day has been specially coined and celebrated.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons

