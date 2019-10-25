Just In
What Is The Gravity Challenge And Why Is It Trending?
In the past, a lot of insane challenges have taken the world by storm. Be it the kiki challenge, 10-year challenge, bird box challenge or the bottle cap challenge, people have gone to extremes, trying out these challenges and posting them on their social media handles.
The latest challenge that is going viral is the gravity challenge, where people are posting videos of themselves getting soaked in water, dumped onto them from above by their friends. The idea behind this challenge is to demonstrate the law of gravity and show how it works using a visual gag.
The challenge first started on TikTok with the hashtags 'gravity' and 'gravity challenge' and the netizens took it from there. You will see several versions/interpretations of the gravity challenge on the internet today.
In the videos, John Mayer's 2006 soft rock song "Gravity is working against me." is playing in the background and those who are attempting the challenge are proving it quite literally with the gravity challenge.
Are you ready to attempt the gravity challenge?
Here are some videos of the gravity challenge