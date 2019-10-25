ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    What Is The Gravity Challenge And Why Is It Trending?

    By

    In the past, a lot of insane challenges have taken the world by storm. Be it the kiki challenge, 10-year challenge, bird box challenge or the bottle cap challenge, people have gone to extremes, trying out these challenges and posting them on their social media handles.

    The latest challenge that is going viral is the gravity challenge, where people are posting videos of themselves getting soaked in water, dumped onto them from above by their friends. The idea behind this challenge is to demonstrate the law of gravity and show how it works using a visual gag.

    The challenge first started on TikTok with the hashtags 'gravity' and 'gravity challenge' and the netizens took it from there. You will see several versions/interpretations of the gravity challenge on the internet today.

    In the videos, John Mayer's 2006 soft rock song "Gravity is working against me." is playing in the background and those who are attempting the challenge are proving it quite literally with the gravity challenge.

    Are you ready to attempt the gravity challenge?

    Here are some videos of the gravity challenge

    More GRAVITY News

    Read more about: gravity challenge
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue