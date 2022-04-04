ENGLISH
    Vijay Television Awards 2022: Full List Of Award Winners

    By

    After a long wait, the 7th edition of the Vijay Television Awards will air on 24 April 2022. The most popular shows, both reality and serials of the Tamil television industry will be battling it out to win the prestigious title of the winner. The award show was hosted by Ma Ka Pa Anand, Priyanka Deshpande, Archana, and Erode Mahesh.

    With fun-filled and dramatic shows like 'Cook With Comali' Season 3, Bigg Boss Season 5, Bharathi Kannamma and many more, the star-lit award show is sure to keep you glued to your sofas at home.

    The 7th edition of the Vijay Television Awards was held in Chennai on 2nd April 2022. Vijay TV Awards is an annual ceremony conducted by Star Network to recognize the best of the best of television actors. From a well-talented list of nominees, winners were selected by jury members.

    Here is a list of Winners of Vijay Television Awards 2022

    • Best Hero: Vinoth Babu
    • Best Heroine: Pavithra Best
    • Comedian Male: Bala (Cooku with Comali 3)
    • Best Comedian Female: VJ Archana
    • Best Mother Role: Suchitra
    • Best Father Role: Rosary
    • Best Son Role: Sidhu
    • Best Villain: Gopi
    • Best Supporting Actress: Reshma
    • Best Marumagal: Raveena
    • Best Anchor (Male): Rakshan (Cooku with Comali 3)
    • Best Anchor (Female): Priyanka Deshpande
    • Find of the year (Male): Raju Jeyamohan (Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5)
    • Find of the year (Female): Vinusha (Bharathi Kannamma)
    • Best Actor: Kathir for Pandian Stores
    • Trending Pair: Chef Dhamu and Venkatesh Bhat (Cooku with Comali 3)

    Now you know what your plans for 24 April 2022 are!

    Story first published: Monday, April 4, 2022, 23:06 [IST]
