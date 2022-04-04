Vijay Television Awards 2022: Full List Of Award Winners Pulse oi-Amritha K

After a long wait, the 7th edition of the Vijay Television Awards will air on 24 April 2022. The most popular shows, both reality and serials of the Tamil television industry will be battling it out to win the prestigious title of the winner. The award show was hosted by Ma Ka Pa Anand, Priyanka Deshpande, Archana, and Erode Mahesh.

With fun-filled and dramatic shows like 'Cook With Comali' Season 3, Bigg Boss Season 5, Bharathi Kannamma and many more, the star-lit award show is sure to keep you glued to your sofas at home.

The 7th edition of the Vijay Television Awards was held in Chennai on 2nd April 2022. Vijay TV Awards is an annual ceremony conducted by Star Network to recognize the best of the best of television actors. From a well-talented list of nominees, winners were selected by jury members.

Here is a list of Winners of Vijay Television Awards 2022

Best Hero: Vinoth Babu

Best Heroine: Pavithra Best

Comedian Male: Bala (Cooku with Comali 3)

Best Comedian Female: VJ Archana

Best Mother Role: Suchitra

Best Father Role: Rosary

Best Son Role: Sidhu

Best Villain: Gopi

Best Supporting Actress: Reshma

Best Marumagal: Raveena

Best Anchor (Male): Rakshan (Cooku with Comali 3)

Best Anchor (Female): Priyanka Deshpande

Find of the year (Male): Raju Jeyamohan (Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5)

Find of the year (Female): Vinusha (Bharathi Kannamma)

Best Actor: Kathir for Pandian Stores

Trending Pair: Chef Dhamu and Venkatesh Bhat (Cooku with Comali 3)

Now you know what your plans for 24 April 2022 are!

