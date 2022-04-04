Just In
- 4 hrs ago Grammy Awards 2022: Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste, Doja Cat Win; BTS, Justin Bieber, Lil Nas Perform
- 6 hrs ago New COVID Mutant XE Omicron Variant Could Be Most Transmissible Yet: WHO
- 7 hrs ago What Is Gulkand? Know About Its Health Benefits, Uses And Side Effects
- 11 hrs ago How To Set Up A Grooming Kit For Men: 9 Basic Things You'll Need
Don't Miss
- Finance This Best Rated Dynamic Bond Mutual Fund Marked Upto 118% Returns: Morningstar Rated
- Sports IPL 2022: SRH vs LSG, Highlights: Lucknow Super Giants clinch thrilling 12-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Movies GLAAD Media Awards 2022 Winners List: Eternals, Hacks And Saved By The Bell Take Top Prizes
- News Pakistan's NSA resigns amid ongoing political crisis
- Education Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test To Be Held On April 9, NTA GPAT 2022 Admit Card To Be Out On gpat.nta.nic.in
- Automobiles Top 10 Best Selling Cars In India: March 2022
- Technology Poco X4 Pro 5G Review- Fine Upgrades Overshadow The Compromises
- Travel These Are The Best Summer Hikes In India
Vijay Television Awards 2022: Full List Of Award Winners
After a long wait, the 7th edition of the Vijay Television Awards will air on 24 April 2022. The most popular shows, both reality and serials of the Tamil television industry will be battling it out to win the prestigious title of the winner. The award show was hosted by Ma Ka Pa Anand, Priyanka Deshpande, Archana, and Erode Mahesh.
With fun-filled and dramatic shows like 'Cook With Comali' Season 3, Bigg Boss Season 5, Bharathi Kannamma and many more, the star-lit award show is sure to keep you glued to your sofas at home.
The 7th edition of the Vijay Television Awards was held in Chennai on 2nd April 2022. Vijay TV Awards is an annual ceremony conducted by Star Network to recognize the best of the best of television actors. From a well-talented list of nominees, winners were selected by jury members.
Here is a list of Winners of Vijay Television Awards 2022
- Best Hero: Vinoth Babu
- Best Heroine: Pavithra Best
- Comedian Male: Bala (Cooku with Comali 3)
- Best Comedian Female: VJ Archana
- Best Mother Role: Suchitra
- Best Father Role: Rosary
- Best Son Role: Sidhu
- Best Villain: Gopi
- Best Supporting Actress: Reshma
- Best Marumagal: Raveena
- Best Anchor (Male): Rakshan (Cooku with Comali 3)
- Best Anchor (Female): Priyanka Deshpande
- Find of the year (Male): Raju Jeyamohan (Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5)
- Find of the year (Female): Vinusha (Bharathi Kannamma)
- Best Actor: Kathir for Pandian Stores
- Trending Pair: Chef Dhamu and Venkatesh Bhat (Cooku with Comali 3)
Now you know what your plans for 24 April 2022 are!
- womenOn Shabana Azmi's 69th Birthday: Some Prominent Achievements Of The Actress
- bollywood wardrobeLux Golden Rose Awards: Catch The Best & Worst Lookbooks At The Red Carpet
- fashionDeepika Padukone Scores The Highest Dressing Points At Lux Golden Rose Awards
- fashion trendsThe Hottest & Sexiest Red Carpet Lookbooks Of Bahubali's Tamannaah Bhatia
- pulseIndian-Origin ‘Chai Walli’ Is Australia’s Businesswoman Of The Year
- bollywood wardrobeDeepika Padukone Looks Like An Overly Dressed Fox At Giant Awards
- bollywood wardrobeHuma Qureshi Does Travel Chic In Dual Toned Jacket
- bollywood wardrobeTop 19 Best Dressed Celebrities At IIFA From 2010 to 2015
- bollywood wardrobeLook Of The Day: Kangana Ranaut Is Bringing Back Printed Chiffon Sarees!
- bollywood wardrobeLakshmi Manchu Shows You How To Look Like A Greek Goddess In A Ridhi Mehra Outfit
- bollywood wardrobeAishwarya Rai Bachchan Proves That 9 Yards Never Go Out Of Style
- fashion5th Artist Aloud Music Awards: This Summer Learn How To Bring Out Your Individual Style Statement