Unusual Names For Babies And Their Meanings
Pulse
oi-Pundreeka Valli
Children are a bundle of joy and choosing a correct name can be a tough yet pleasurable challenge for parents. Sometimes, the name that you would so lovingly choose for the baby may be the name that your child refuses to grow old with. Well make a cup of tea or coffee for yourself, and leave this tricky job to us.
We have curated unusual and beautiful baby names for boys/girls to name your cherubic bundle of joy.
- Aabha - Ray of light
- Aachal - Steady or immovable
- Aadhya - First
- Aadipta - Bright
- Adrika - Mountain, Hill, An Apsara Or Celestial Nymph.
- Aadya - Excellent and the first or primeval'
- Aakanksha - Desire
- Adrishya - One who conceals herself
- Ameya - One whose merits cant be measured
- Anokhi - Unique
- Anoohya - Indescribable
- Anindita - One who is blameless
- Ani - One who is unique
- Anadya - Existing for eternity
- Anya - One who is a stranger
- Arohi - One who is always on the rise,
- Aarna - Another beautiful name of Goddess Lakshmi
- Atulya - Incomparable
- Aparajitha - One who always wins
Hindu Names For Baby Boys
- Aryaman- Sun God
- Aadyot - Praise
- Bidyut - Electricity
- Bhaswar - Glorious
- Adhik The greater
- Ateeth- The one who is beyond everything
- Aadhunik - New or latest
- Aadi - 'The beginning' ,'the first' or most important
- Aadimool - The starting point for everything
- Aahir - Name of a raga in music ( aahir bhairav)
- Adheesh - One who rules
- Amey - The one whose mertis cant be measured
- Anaadi - The one who has no beginning
- Avyay - Infinite
- Agamya - The one who is indomitable
- Achintya - One who is beyond thought
- Agni - It means fire
- Ayan - The epoch
- Aahlaad - Delight
- Aahvaan - Invitation
- Aakaar - Shape
- Ambar - Clothes, sky
- Aalap - Prelude to a raga
- Aalok - Enlightenment or light of divinity'.
- Aamod - Pleasure
- Aanan - Face
- Aapt - The one who is close
- Aarav - It means 'peaceful and calm'.
- Aaroha - Ever rising
Christian Baby Girl Names And Their Meanings
- Aayla - A mountain peak
- Adah - An assembly
- Addilyn - Noble
- Adriel - Flock of God
- Alima - Intelligent, Wise, Cultured, Strong
- Analia - Grace
- Atarah- Crown
- Brea - Hill
- Cora - Maiden
- Danica - Morning star'
- Delaney dark - Challenger
- Dinah - Avenged
- Elora - 'God gives the laurel'; a crown of victory
- Ember - 'Smoldering remains of a fire'
- Estefana - Someone crowned with laurels
- Estelia - Star
- Estelita - Bright sparkling stars.
- Eternity - Infinity or forever.
- Eve - To breathe
- Gianna - 'God's grace'
- Imogen - Innocent
- Ina - 'Christian queen'
- Jaelyn - 'Ambitious'
- Leona - 'Like a lion'
- Makena - 'A happy one'
- Mireya - Admired, Miracle
- Nimah - Blessing
- Oriana - Rrising
- Pandora - All gifted
- Rayna - Pure
- Remi - Oarsman
- Seraphina - Fiery winged
- Thea - Goddess
- Valentina - Brave;
- Zuri - Beautiful
Christian Baby Boy Names And Their Meanings
- Aaron - Sea or water
- Adrian - A person with paramount strength
- Abner - Father of Light
- Benett - Honourable or blessed
- Brion - Strong and honourable
- Collin - A creative person
- Cyril - Majesty or King
- Dylan - One who wins over people's minds
- Eric - A ruler of peace
- Felix - A fortunate person
- Fergus - A person of great strength
- Gerard - Strong-hearted or brave-hearted
- Harold - Ruler of the army
- Jerrod - Down To Earth
- Jude - A disciple of Jesus
- Kian - Royal, a majestic King
- Luke - A biblical name; Luke was one of the authors of the New Testament
- Manuel - In possession of great power, strong
- Nathan - Gift of God
- Phelan - Joyful by nature
- Phil - A good friend, one who loves horses
- Ryan - Little King or Illustrious
- Sean - Lord is gracious and merciful
- Ted - A precious gift of God
- Vidor - Very cheerful and joyous
- Wilfred - A pleasant wish for peace and tranquillity
- Wynn - Holy, fair and blessed one
- York - From the farm
- Zane - Gift from God
- Zeph - Extremely precious to the Lord
Muslim Names For Baby Boys And Their Meanings
- Adnan - Paradise
- Azam - One who is the greatest of all
- Basim - Smiling
- Dilbar - Lover
- Farhan - Cheerful, Joyful, or happy
- Faraz - Divine
- Hamid - The one who deserves praise.
- Hashim - Destroyer of evil. A variant of this name is Hashaam
- Ihsan - Benevolence, kindness, and generosity
- Irshad - Order or guidance
- Javed - Immortal
- Kabir - The great
- Kaizer - An emperor
- Mahir - Skilful
- Nadeem - Friend
- Nadir- Precious
- Nafees - Pure
- Rafeeq - A kind friend
- Rayhan- Fragrance
- Riaz- Practise
- Sameer - A pleasant companion
- Sharif - A gentleman
- Tahir - Holy
- Tuhin - Snow
- Umar - Life, age
- Zaheer - Supporter
- Zain - Good, light
Muslim Baby Girl Names And Their Meanings:
- Aadila - An honest person
- Aafia - Someone who is just and fair
- Aamara - An immortal being
- Ahana - First rays of the sun
- Aasma - The precious blue sky
- Aatirah - A pleasant fragrance
- Adeena - A divine personality
- Ada - A stylish individual
- Afia - Hale and hearty
- Aila - A person of great nobility
- Akilah - A girl with wisdom
- Ariana - An enthusiastic person
- Arisha - A person who has a tranquil demeanour
- Asmara - An alluring butterfly
- Ayra - The beginning of something
- Azalia - A flower that is extremely mesmerising
- Azra- Indicating the purity of a person's soul
- Arzoo - A wish or desire
- Asin - A person with immense beauty
Read more about: baby names babies children