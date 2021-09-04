Teachers’ Day 2021 Date, History, Theme and Significance Pulse oi-Boldsky Desk

Someone once said that 'teaching kids to count is fine, but teaching them what counts is best'. 5 September marks Teachers' Day and therefore, it is celebrated to honour and appreciate teachers, educators, scholars who inspire students to make a difference and shape their lives. This day is the celebration of Dr Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary, who was the first Vice-President of India and the second President of India. He was an Indian philosopher, academic, and statesman and was posthumously awarded India's highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna.

Teachers are the awakeners because they prepare us for tomorrow. What we learn from them is not limited to the classroom but those are life lessons that we carry with us always. Let us know about the history, and significance attached to this day.

Teachers' Day 2021: Date And Theme

In India, teachers' day is celebrated every year on 5 September. This year's theme is yet to be announced.

Last year in 2020, World Teachers' Day was celebrated with the theme "Teachers: Leading in crisis, reimagining the future". The day provides the occasion to celebrate the teaching profession worldwide, take stock of achievements, and draw attention to the voices of teachers, who are at the heart of efforts to attain the global education target of leaving no one behind.

Teachers' Day 2021: History And Significance

Teachers' Day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the first vice-president of India and the second president of the country. An esteemed educationist, he was a philosopher, academic and statesman. It is said that once Dr Radhakrishnan's students asked him if they could celebrate his birthday. He didn't accept any special treatment and suggested that if they really want to celebrate Teachers' Day, they must make a difference in society.

Events are organised across schools and higher education institutions on this day. They not only pay tribute to Dr Radhakrishnan but also show their gratitude and appreciation to their favourite teachers by giving them flowers, cards and gifts. Since the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is making it difficult for students and teachers to interact in person as the educational institutions are closed, and virtual sessions are the only way; one can still make their teachers feel special by arranging surprise phone calls to their teachers, baking a cake and dropping at their doorstep, sending an e-card with a personalised note, options are endless.

Story first published: Saturday, September 4, 2021, 18:00 [IST]