National Dog Day 2019: History And How To Celebrate This Day Pulse oi-Neha Ghosh

Every year on 26 August, National Dog Day is celebrated to make people aware of the importance of dogs and how they impact our lives. It is also a day that acknowledges how hard service dogs work on our behalf and also throws light on the plight of abused and abandoned dogs.

History Of International Dog Day

International Dog Day was founded by Colleen Paige in 2004. Paige is an author, animal welfare advocate and founder of many other philanthropic holidays including National Dog Day, National Pet Day, and National Puppy Day.

She founded this day to highlight the importance of providing rescue dogs with a safe and loving environment, to show appreciation towards dogs and to raise awareness about dog adoption.

How To Celebrate International Dog Day

There are many ways to celebrate this day - by travelling with your dog to a nice place, or give him/her some treats or toys that he loves, or you can volunteer for dog welfare organizations.

On this International Dog Day, here are some messages that you can send to your friends and family to show your love and affection towards a pooch.

International Dog Day Messages

The only person who is excited and happy to see you return home is your dog. His cuddling, scratching and love makes you feel elated and at peace and tells you that you are back home. Sending warm wishes to you and your pet on International Dog Day 2019.

Dogs are our connection to heaven. They don't know what is discontent or evil or jealousy because they are too busy to love everyone around them without any self-interest. Blessed are those who have dogs. Warm wishes to you on International Dog Day. Have a great day!!!

The only thing on this planet which loves you more than himself is a dog. His love for his master is beyond conditions and you are fortunate to find such a wonderful dog who is your closest buddy. Warm wishes on International Dog Day!

If you want to experience unconditional love, unmatched loyalty and true care then you must have a dog as your pet because it is the only thing in the world who can love you selflessly for eternity. Wishing you a very International Dog Day my friend!

The companionship between a man and a dog is the most amazing association. He is the most loyal and wonderful friend who would never leave you when you are in a problem. He would feel your troubles and pains and will stand by you. Happy International Dog Day to you!!!

If you are sad then to bring back the lost happiness and laughter in your life, adopting a dog is the best thing. Get a puppy to your home today and feel the positive vibes around because you now have someone who loves you without any conditions. Happy International Dog Day!

When you wake up sad and dull, dogs are there to give your boring day a kick start with their positive energy and love. They are always there to make you smile, to destroy your sorrows and bring happiness and zeal in your life. Wonderful wishes to you on International Dog Day my friend!

The life of a pet is gone waiting for us to arrive home and spend some time with them... cuddling with them, playing with them and just sit by them. But even in those few moments, they establish a strong connection. Such is their magic.

My dear friend, let us adopt a dog on the occasion of International Dog Day because they make superb friends who never complain but only give love and attention to you like no one else. They are the most loyal partners to have. So let us give shelter to one canine today!!

Dogs are man's best friend because they are the only ones willing to love human beings despite their faults. Wishing you an International Dog Day!