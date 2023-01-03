ITC Sunrise Celebrates Event Success In Jharkhand, Women Steal The Show With Superlative Culinary Skills Pulse oi-Deepannita Das

One of the finest Spice brands in India, ITC Sunrise Spices has completed its ongoing campaign '#SunriseSuperhitZaika' teamed with a fun-filled food event in Jharkhand, which is known for its culinary creations. Be it Ranchi or Jamshedpur, the idea was to make women aware of the brand and test their culinary skills.

This fun event began on 9 December 2022 and continued till 25 December 2023 in numerous societies and malls. Canter vehicles were used during the event which saw a huge footfall. Without a doubt, many foodies participated in the event, especially women who were excited to check out the fine-quality spices that were budget-friendly, and ideal for their kitchens.

Be it identifying a dish after tasting it, peeling onions, or frying snacks perfectly, women were thrilled to explore and showcase their culinary skills and knowledge. Along with this, they also got a chance to know about fine-quality Sunrise Spices.

Since 1910, Sunrise Spices has created a loyal customer franchise anchored on a wide range of tasteful spices- whole, ground, and blended spices. Crafted using natural ingredients, the spices create a distinct aroma in the kitchen. From turmeric, cumin, black pepper, fenugreek (methi), bishop's weed (ajwain), fennel (saunf), poppy seeds (posto), panch phoron to Sabzi Masala, Shahi Garam Masala, Chana Masala, Dal Tadka Masala, Aalu Dum Masala, Pao-bhaji Masala etc., you will be spoilt for choices.

From food stalls to interesting fun games, and activities, this event had something designed for everyone. With Christmas falling on Sunday, people participated in fun events with their family members and had a gala time with their kids as well. Not only they won rewards and hampers but also tried scrumptious dishes that were on display.

Women were also seen taking part in contests like applying alta, where intricate and beautiful designs were drawn on the feet.

During this 15-day long programme, participants were also assessed based on the usage of Sunrise Spices in their dishes. Home chefs were also seen chipping in to flaunt their culinary skills. They were also judged on the criteria of presentation, taste and innovation.

Further, people in P&M Mall in Jamshedpur were also seen participating in the events, and sharing posts and uploading videos on social media with hashtags '#SunriseSuperhitZaika' and '#Sunrise' through Josh App to win exciting freebies.