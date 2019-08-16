Indo-Tibetan Border Police Soldier Dedicates ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ On 73rd Independence Day Pulse oi-Neha Ghosh

A new video has surfaced online where a soldier of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police is seen singing the cult patriotic song 'Sandese aate hain'' from the 1997 hit film Border, dedicating it to his other fellow soldiers ahead of the 73rd Independence Day.

Soldier Lovely Singh featured in the video shows us glimpses of his life as an Indian soldier. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted saying that he has worked closely with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police. "A heart touching rendition by @ITBP_official jawan Lovely Singh. I've worked very closely with our jawans and stayed with them in border areas. I can feel how they carry the heartbeat of the motherland".

Last month, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police force was seen standing on the dangerous terrain to protect the pilgrims travelling to Amarnath in Jammu and Kashmir.

In October 1962, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police was raised for re-assembling the frontier intelligence and security set-up along the Indo-Tibetan border. In 2004, the stretch of Indo-China border was assigned to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police for guarding the border.

The other roles of the Indo-Tibetan Border include checking illegal immigration, trans-border smuggling, and detection and prevention of border violations.

Watch the video here:

'ए गुजरने वाली हवा बता

मेरा इतना काम करेगी क्या'



Constable Lovely Singh of ITBP dedicates song to colleagues on 73rd Independence Day.#IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/FO1mnSQU5V — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 14, 2019