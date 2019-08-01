Just In
- 2 hrs ago President Droupadi Murmu Takes Oath In White Santali Saree: Know The Draping Style, History And Price
- 3 hrs ago Sawan Bel Patra Worship: Ritual Rules, Worship Method, Mantra To Chant, And Significance
- 3 hrs ago 6 Factors That Can Affect Your Baby’s Appearance
- 5 hrs ago Tulsidas Jayanti 2022: Date, Time, Literary Works, Anecdotes and Legends, History And Significance
Don't Miss
- Finance Stock To Watch: eMudhra Up 34% in 1 Month, 17% Up Intra Day: See Why To Invest
- Education JEE Main Paper 2 Admit Card 2022 Released: How To Download JEE Main Hall Ticket; Know Here
- News 19 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for a week over 'unruly behaviour'
- Movies Kargil Vijay Diwas: Sidharth Malhotra Says He Could Connect With The Sacrifice Of The Indian Army
- Sports Chess Olympiad 2022: Format of the tournament, Points System, Prize details
- Technology Can James Webb Space Telescope Hunt For Alien Life?
- Automobiles Tata Motors To Deliver 1,000 XPRES-T EVs To EC Wheels; Signs MoU With Kolkata-Based Cab Operator
- Travel Taj Mahal Remains The Highest Revenue-generating Monument In India
International Friendship Day 2022 : Best Quotes To Send To Your Friends To Make Them Feel Special
Friendship is one of the most valuable bonds one could ever ask for! Whether it is joy or sorrow, you require a friend to share your emotions. They are the ones that help you in difficult times.
When there are days that celebrate relationships like Mother's Day, Father's Day or Cousin's Day, why not there be a Friendship Day to value and cherish the special moments that we spend with our friends?
So, for this International Friendship Day, which will be observed on 30th July 2022, we have curated some quotes that you can send to your friends and make them feel special.
"A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out." - Walter Winchell
"Friends are the best to turn to when you're having a rough day." - Justin Bieber
"Your friend is the man who knows all about you, and still likes you." - Elbert Hubard
"Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another: 'What! You too? I thought I was the only one." - C.S. Lewis
"True friendship is like sound health; the value of it is seldom known until it be lost." - Charles Caleb Colton
"A friend is someone who is there for you when he'd rather be anywhere else." - Len Wein
"I get by with a little help from my friends." - John Lennon
"Anybody can sympathise with the sufferings of a friend, but it requires a very fine nature to sympathise with a friend's success." - Oscar Wilde
"Two may talk together under the same roof for many years, yet never really meet; and two others at first speech are old friends." - Mary Catherwood
"Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born." - Anais Nin
"My friends are my estate." - Emily Dickinson
"Some people go to priests; others to poetry; I to my friends." - Virginia Woolf
- parents and childrenNational Sisters Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes And Messages To Share On This Day
- skin careFriendship Day: Skincare Tips For A Day Out With Your Besties On Video Chat
- beyond loveFriendship Day 2021 Exclusive: Real-Life People Talk About Their Friends
- beyond loveFriendship Day 2021: Things Only Best Friends Can Relate To
- lifeFriendship Day 2020: Here’s The History And Significance Of This Day
- beyond loveFriendship Day 2021: Different Types Of Friends We All Have In Our Lives
- lifeHappy Friendship Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes and Images To Share With Your Friends
- faith mysticismFriendship Day 2021: Some Iconic Stories About True Friendship In Indian Mythology
- beyond loveFriendship Day 2020: Reasons Why Women Need Girlfriends In Their Lives
- fashion trendsFriendship Day 2019: Let These Celebs Inspire You To Create A Twinning Moment With Your BFF
- beyond loveFriendship Day 2019: Leonardo, Kate And Other Celebs Who Are Giving Us Major Friendship Goals
- beyond loveFriendship Day 2019: How Shahrukh Khan, Kylie Jenner & Other Celebs Faced Bitterness In Friendship