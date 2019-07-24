ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Instagram Influencers' Plea For Money To Fund Bike Trip Spurs Anger Online

    By Nia

    One can't fathom what becomes viral and famous, these days. All one needs is a wacky post to spike likes and followers online.

    While some things we come across on the internet seem attractive at first, not much thought is put into who we follow or even why we follow them.

    Perhaps, when a guy decides to get famous, all that he needs is a tattooed body and a beautiful wife who loves to post pictures along. Read further to know why we are talking about this hyperbole.

    A jobless couple wishing to go on a bike trip to Africa put forth a plea to their followers. However, it ended in much anguish and trolling. More on this, later.

    Meet Catalin and Elena from Germany

    Catalin Onc and his wife Elena Engelhardt from Germany are Instagram influencers, who have travelled across the globe. The couple has been to Indonesia, Italy, France, New Zealand and Australia. They are now planning a tandem bike ride to Africa, which is also their home country. The intended trip, which they claim is to spread awareness on mental health and global warming, will set them back by £8,866.

    An Online Fundraiser

    All seemed well until the lovebirds decided to ask some of their 30,000+ followers to contribute for their road trip. Since the couple had a happening life on social media, they decided to set up a GoFundMe page (fundraising platform), and promoted the same on their Instagram handle ‘Another Beautiful Day'. They also revealed that they don't hold full-time jobs and are dependent on Catalin's mother for financial support. It was learned that his mother worked two jobs to support their travel plans and she seemed to be okay with the couple not working!

    Fans are furious

    When fans realised how hard his mum worked to sponsor their trips, they got furious and instantly admonished them to stop begging, and instead opt for a job and take care of her. But the couple, further, claimed that getting a job would be 'detrimental.' Isn't it insane?

    More INSTAGRAM News

    Read more about: instagram
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue