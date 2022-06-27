Just In
- 5 hrs ago Onam 2022: Date, Time, Rituals, History, Significance, And Celebrations
- 6 hrs ago Anant Chaturdashi Vrat 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, Legend, And Significance
- 8 hrs ago Sore Throat At Night? Foods To Eat And Avoid
- 9 hrs ago Expert Article: Perioral Dermatitis: Nagging Red Rash On The Face
Don't Miss
- Sports India vs England: We've ticked all boxes: Dravid satisfied with India's preparation for one-off Test
- Automobiles Mahindra Scorpio-N launched At Rs 11.99 Lakh - Bookings Begin July 30
- News One Health Pilot to be launched in Bengaluru on Tuesday
- Finance Aurobindo Pharma Receives "Warning Letter" From SEBI Over USFDA Audit Row
- Movies Sr Bachchan, Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, Raghavendra Rao, Nag Ashwin & Others Spotted At Project K's New Office!
- Technology Acer Aspire 7 With 12th Gen Intel Core Processor Just Costs Rs. 62,990
- Education BSSC 1st Inter Level CCE 2014 Final Result Released, Steps To Check To Bihar 1st Inter Level CC Exam Result
- Travel Peb Fort Trek, Maharashtra - Complete Guide
In A Rare Celestial Event, 5 Planets Line Up For The First Time In 18 Years
Forty-five minutes before the sunrise, of 24 June, on the eastern part of the horizon, the world witnessed a rare harmonic convergence of five planetary bodies. The conjunction was brighest on Friday, 24 June. This rare celestial event occurred last time in 2004 and it will not be seen again until 2040 as per the reports of BBC Science Focus. Read on to know more.
Five Planets Alignment: Date And Time
The alignment was seen in the early morning hours of 24 June 2022. The conjunction of Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn offers its best views on 24 June, and it continues to be visible until 27 June, from most regions of the world. Saturn along with other planets appeared around 23.21 pm local time (23 June) for New Yorkers. There is no exact timing for this event, as it is location specific, and visibility will be dependent on the local circumstances.
Five Planets Alignment 2022: An Overview
June 24 is going to unravel a lineup of five major planets - Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn that are visible to the naked eye which means that the dawn sky will be graced by a planetary parade. It is the sheen and glow of the planets which is the predominant feature of this conjunction. Yet another phenomenal rarity about it is that they appear from the left side to the right in the southeastern sky, in the same order they are positioned orbitally from the Sun.
To add to the mystery, planets also have a welcome visitor, the crescent moon that peeps in between Venus and Mars. Mercury, usually obscured for view due to Sun's bright rays, is easily visible now as per the BBC report. Mercury rose rise one hour before the sun, on Friday, and hence pearly string of planets was viewed before the arrival of Sun on the heavenly scene.
Five Planets Alignment: Where And How To View It?
Since this event is live streamed from a virtual telescope project stationed at Rome. Therefore, you can watch it online, and you won't have to step out of your home. This also applies for people residing in the areas with bad weather conditions, where the visibility is low. s. The best time to see the planet alignment is between 3:39 am, and 4:43 am on 24 June.
The 5-planet conjunction can be viewed on the other days as well. You need to wake up before sunrise to watch it from a place where you get the unobstructed view of this astronomically momentous event.
Image sources: Pixabay
- womenBarbie Honours 6 Women Of Science, Including COVID-19 Vaccine Developer, With Their Dolls
- lifeNational Technology Day 2020: Know About This Day In Detail
- pulseLunar Eclipse 2021: Interesting Facts About Lunar Eclipse That Will Surprise You
- lifeSundar Pichai: Facts About Alphabet's New CEO That Will Inspire You To Give Your Best In Everything
- pulseArtificial Frogs For Dissection? Ask Medical Students In Florida!
- lifeWho Is Dr Herbert David Kleber? Why Has Google Created Doodle To Honour Him
- wellnessThe Connection Between Ayurveda And Yoga Explained!
- lifeWoman Had Bees Living In Her Eye!
- lifeWTF! Research Reveals Swallowing Your Partner’s Semen Reduces Chances Of Miscarriage!
- pulseWorld's Largest Bee Rediscovered In Indonesia
- lifeEver Wondered How Long A Day Is On Saturn?
- pulse'Super Blood Wolf Moon' To Light Up The Sky On 20-01-2019