In A Rare Celestial Event, 5 Planets Line Up For The First Time In 18 Years Pulse oi-Pundreeka Valli

Forty-five minutes before the sunrise, of 24 June, on the eastern part of the horizon, the world witnessed a rare harmonic convergence of five planetary bodies. The conjunction was brighest on Friday, 24 June. This rare celestial event occurred last time in 2004 and it will not be seen again until 2040 as per the reports of BBC Science Focus. Read on to know more.

Five Planets Alignment: Date And Time

The alignment was seen in the early morning hours of 24 June 2022. The conjunction of Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn offers its best views on 24 June, and it continues to be visible until 27 June, from most regions of the world. Saturn along with other planets appeared around 23.21 pm local time (23 June) for New Yorkers. There is no exact timing for this event, as it is location specific, and visibility will be dependent on the local circumstances.

Five Planets Alignment 2022: An Overview

June 24 is going to unravel a lineup of five major planets - Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn that are visible to the naked eye which means that the dawn sky will be graced by a planetary parade. It is the sheen and glow of the planets which is the predominant feature of this conjunction. Yet another phenomenal rarity about it is that they appear from the left side to the right in the southeastern sky, in the same order they are positioned orbitally from the Sun.

To add to the mystery, planets also have a welcome visitor, the crescent moon that peeps in between Venus and Mars. Mercury, usually obscured for view due to Sun's bright rays, is easily visible now as per the BBC report. Mercury rose rise one hour before the sun, on Friday, and hence pearly string of planets was viewed before the arrival of Sun on the heavenly scene.

Five Planets Alignment: Where And How To View It?

Since this event is live streamed from a virtual telescope project stationed at Rome. Therefore, you can watch it online, and you won't have to step out of your home. This also applies for people residing in the areas with bad weather conditions, where the visibility is low. s. The best time to see the planet alignment is between 3:39 am, and 4:43 am on 24 June.

The 5-planet conjunction can be viewed on the other days as well. You need to wake up before sunrise to watch it from a place where you get the unobstructed view of this astronomically momentous event.

Image sources: Pixabay

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, June 27, 2022, 18:15 [IST]