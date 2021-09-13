Hindi Diwas 2021: Wishes, Greetings, Messages, Quotes, SMS, Status And Shayari Pulse oi-Boldsky Desk

Every year, 14 September in India marks Hindi Diwas to celebrate and promote this beautiful language. Not many know that Hindi is the fourth most spoken language in the world and was declared as the country's official language on 14 September 1949. It was in 1953 when for the first time, Hindi Diwas was celebrated. Not just the Government of India, but schools, colleges and universities also celebrate this day by organising essay competitions, debates, poem recitations, etc.

The term Hindi is derived from the Persian word 'Hind' which means 'land of the Indus River'. Today more than 422 million Indians, i.e 40% of the Indian population speak the Hindi language and it is either their first or second language. Devnagri script is the oldest script in India and languages like Hindi, Sanskrit and Marathi, etc are derived from it. In 1949, on 14 November, which is two years after India gained independence, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Hindi language. Apart from this, 14 September is also the birthday of Rajendra Singh, who worked tirelessly towards making Hindi the official language of India.

Hindi, which is written in Devanagri script is one of the two official languages of the Union Government, the other language being English. The usage of this language is not only restricted to India, it is also spoken in numerous countries like Nepal, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Mauritius, Fiji and Suriname.

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, we have curated beautiful wishes, greetings, messages, quotes, sms, status and shayari so that you can appreciate this language more and share them with your family, friends and colleagues. Check them out!

Hindustan ki hain shaan Hindi, har hindustani ki pehchaan Hindi, Happy Hindi Diwas!

Let us stand united and honour the Hindi language and add more purpose to this day. Happy Hindi Diwas!

We are proud of the Hindi language. It connects the whole country and breaks the bond of caste and religion.

Freedom could never have been attained without Hindi, let us appreciate and celebrate Hindi Diwas!

Hindi is the honour and pride of India. Let us stand together for the honour of our mother tongue. Happy Hindi Diwas!

Protecting a language is important as protecting the boundaries of a nation. Happy Hindi Diwas!

Adopt Hindi in your daily lives with pride and you will shine. Happy Hindi Diwas to everyone!

Let us celebrate national solidarity by standing with the Hindi language. Happy Hindi Diwas!

Hindi hain toh hain hum, bin Hindi kya hum, Hindi se badhti desh ki shaan, isse hi hoga humara samman, Happy Hindi Diwas!

Hindi aur Hindustan humara hain, humko praano se bhi pyara hain. Hindi Diwas ki hardik Shubhkamnayein!

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, September 13, 2021, 18:31 [IST]