Just In
- 2 min ago Be Smart, Don’t Panic! How Men Can Answer These 6 Tricky Questions Asked By Women
-
- 6 min ago Kiara Advani Sets The Temperature Soaring With Her Beach Outfits For A Recent Photoshoot
- 7 min ago Cardi B’s Gleaming Sleek Tresses In The Sunlight Is The Hair Of Our Dreams
- 18 min ago Woman Withdraws Her Harassment Case After 6 Years Due To Lack Of Action
Don't Miss
- Technology Airtel Xstream Box Vs ACT Stream TV 4K: Which One Should You Buy
- Sports Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 77: Bengaluru Bulls Vs Telugu Titans: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips
- Movies Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Tejasswi Prakash Suffers Eye Injury; Has NOT Quit The Show!
- News 43 persons in UP booked for serving non-veg biryani to Hindus
- Automobiles 2019 India Bike Week Details Announced: To Host Flatrack & Enduro Hill Climb Races
- Finance Home Prices In Dubai Expected To Fall Sharply: Poll
- Education Teacher's Day 2019: Google Tributes Teachers With Animated Doodle
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Teachers' Day 2019: 5 Funniest Punishments Given By Teachers
Friendships, heartbreaks, fight and punishments - all made our school life memorable. More than the friendships and fights, we remember the funny punishments we got from our teachers or principal.
Almost every student has faced these kinds of punishments during their school days. Here are some funny punishments given by teachers. Take a look.
1. Hold your tongue or finger on the lips
This was a common punishment given by all the teachers and we would love this punishment because no matter how many times we get this punishment we would still talk, wouldn't we?
2. Standing outside the class
If we were caught daydreaming or quietly chatting with another friend in class, the class teacher would throw a chalk at us from where he or she was standing to make us pay attention. The teacher then would instruct us to stand outside the class and we would take this as an opportunity to talk even more.
Teachers' Day 2019: History And Significance Of Teachers' Day; Quotes Of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
3. Sitting next to the teacher
This was also a very common punishment. If we weren't behaving properly in the class, the class teacher would ask us to sit next to the teacher and the entire class would start laughing, which was even more embarrassing.
4. Changing your place
If we were too talkative in class, the teacher would change our place and ask us to sit with an opposite-gender student, so that we stop talking or chatting. I guess we enjoyed this punishment *wink*.
5. Writing impositions
Another funny punishment was to write impositions. We were asked to write the fault of ours 100 times in our notebook, so that we remember it and don't repeat it. This was one such funny punishment which we never took seriously.