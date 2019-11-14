Google Uses 'Walking Trees' Doodle To Mark Children's Day And Raise Awareness About Deforestation Pulse oi-Deepannita Das

Every year 14 November marks National Children's Day in India and the day is celebrated as a tribute to the former Prime Minister of this country, Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, who was fondly called as "Chacha Nehru" by Children.

This day is also known as "Bal Diwas" and if we adults look back in time, in schools we as children were given sweet packets or chocolates as a part of the celebration.

Google has been hosting a competition called "Doodle 4 Google" on Children's Day since 2009 and a lot of enthusiastic little participants come forward for this competition. This year, the theme of the doodle competition was "When I grow up, I hope...".

In case you are wondering who made this beautiful Doodle, well, it was a talented 7-year-old from Gurgaon who made this thought stirring sketch. Divyanshi Singhal, from Gurgaon, made this drawing with a hope to protect the future generations from deforestation. Further, the little one wishes to have "walking trees" in future.

The search giant has received more than 1.1 lakh submissions from the kids this year, from classes 1 to 10 pan India for this special day.

Previously, 20 November used to mark Children's Day in India, and the date coincided with Universal Children's Day of the United Nations (UN). But, after Nehru's demise in 1964, in the Parliament, a resolution was passed and it was unanimously decided to celebrate Nehru's birthday as Children's Day.

Prime Minister Of India, Narendra Modi shared a tweet to pay his tribute. He wrote- "Tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary."

The day is not only celebrated to make children feel special but also to create awareness about the rights of children, effective measures to give them proper care and to ensure that each one of them gets the gift of education.