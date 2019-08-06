Brazilian Gang Leader Disguises As His Teenage Daughter In A Failed Jailbreak Attempt Pulse oi-Amritha K

We have seen it in movies like The Shawshank Redemption and Escape from Alcatraz, where the heroes successfully escape from complexly built prisons. However, it did not go the same for Clauvino da Silva, 42, who also goes by Shorty.

The Brazilian gang leader attempted a jailbreak, disguised as his 19-year-old daughter. And yes, it had the whole Mission Impossible feel to it only that it was Mission: Impossible-Fallout where the Latex Mask doesn't work.

The gang leader's second attempt to break out of the Rio de Janeiro prison on Saturday became a failure due to his nervousness. Complete with a silicone mask, glass and wig and dressed in a pink t-shirt and blue jeans, the disguise was not real enough to convince the guards at the Bangu prison complex who immediately alerted the prison officials.

Following that, Shorty was detained by the guards and asked to remove the disguise. Shorty's plan was to take the place of his teenage daughter who had come to visit him on visitor's day and may have intended to leave her in his place.

This Brazilian gang leader tried to escape from prison by dressing up as his daughter when she visited him and walking out the penitentiary's main door in her place, authorities say. https://t.co/pJa8Qd8J2n pic.twitter.com/BWLypCsET8 — ABC News (@ABC) August 5, 2019

His daughter, Ana Gabriele Leandro da Silva, who remained in the prison while her mobster father made the break, too has been charged (with abetting prison escape, a crime punishable with up to two years in prison).

Reports said that the 42-year-old Ethan Hunt wannabe has been moved to solitary confinement but may not face any additional prison time added to his existing 73-year sentence (for his involvement in the Red Command drug faction), as the failed attempt did not involve violence.