National Cousins Day 2019: Best Cousin Quotes To Make You Nostalgic Pulse oi-Neha Ghosh

Every year on the 24th of July, National Cousins Day is celebrated to revive the bond and friendship of cousins to make you much closer to each one of them. Cousins often play a big part in your lives, especially when you are younger because you can share your secrets with them which you can't with your family members. The best part is they are non judgemental and accept us for who we are.

Cousins are also the ones who can offer you with the best advices and suggestions at difficult situations, can be a shoulder to cry on or the person who will listen to you when you feel lonely.

National Cousins Day 2019: History, Significance And Why Is It Celebrated

Here's a list of Cousins Day quotes that will help you to relive your best moments with your cousins and certainly you will become nostalgic when you read them. Not just that, you can share these heart-warming thoughts with them and make them feel special on this day.

1. "A cousin is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost." - Marion C. Garretty

2. "Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the cousins together." - Woodrow Wilson

3. "Cousins are sisters you never had." - Reah Glowstorl

4. "Cousins are friends that will love you forever." - Constance Richards

5. "Cousins are people that are ready made friends, you have laughs with them and remember good times from a young age, you have fights with them but you always know you love each other, they are a better thing than brothers and sisters and friends cause there all pieced together as one." - Courtney Cox

6. "Time passes and we may be apart, but cousins always stay close at heart." - Unknown

7. "God made us cousins because He knew our mothers could not handle us as siblings." - Unknown

8. "Cousins by blood - friends by choice." - Darlene Shaw

9. "In my cousin, I find a second self." - Isabel Norton

10. "Cousins are those rare people who ask how we are and then wait to hear the answer." - Ed Cunningham

A very Happy Cousins Day to all!