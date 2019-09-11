iPhone 11 Launched: Check Out Price, Specifications and Twitter Reactions! Pulse oi-Deepannita Das

Apple has launched its much-anticipated iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max phones on Tuesday, 11 September. Captioned "Just the right amount of everything", in India, the Apple iPhone 11 smartphone is priced at Rs 64,900 and will be available from 27 September in stores in this country.

Available in 6 colours (purple, yellow, green, white, black and red), the makers claim that you will fall in "love at first, second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth sight".

iPhone 11 Specifications

Apple has infused iPhone 11 with 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display. It is powered by Hexa Core (Dual-core + Quad-core) processor and will run on iOS v13.0 operating system. It is incorporated with Apple A13 Bionic Chipset, has 4 GB RAM, Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos support.

Camera: This one comes with a triple camera system- ultra-wide camera, wide camera and a telephoto camera.

The Ultra-wide camera has f/2.4 aperture, 5-element lens, 120-degree field of view, 4x more scene and 12 MP sensor.

The Wide camera has f/1.8 aperture, 6-element lens, optical image stabilisation, 100% Focus Pixels and new 12 MP sensor.

The Telephoto camera has 52mm focal length, larger f/2.0 aperture, 6-element lens, optical image stabilisation, 2x optical zoom and 12 MP sensor.

Also, the advanced camera system of Apple includes next-generation Smart HDR, improved Night Mode, an enhanced Portrait Mode. Further, the dual rear cameras support 4K video recording at 60fps and are infused with flash that is 36 per cent brighter than the one present in iPhone XR.

The makers claim that it can capture up to four times more scene and also you can shoot the highest- quality video in a smartphone. Also, low light conditions won't affect the quality of your images.

Display: iPhone 11 has an incredible 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display and is powered by the brand's new A13 Bionic chip. Makers of Apple claim that the A13 Bionic SoC brings the "the fastest CPU" and "the fastest GPU" present in any smartphone to the iPhone 11.

Spill and Dust Resistant: Apple claims that this is their most water-resistant phone ever and comes with an IP68 rating means it is water-resistant to a depth of 4 metres for up to 30 minutes. Thanks to precision-fitted seals, this one is dust resistant too. It is also spill-resistant for common liquids like coffee, tea and soft drinks.

Battery Life: Apple claims that iPhone 11 will have "one hour" more battery life on a single charge in comparison to iPhone XR. In terms of the battery life, Apple claims the iPhone 11 will offer "one hour more than iPhone XR" on a single charge.

Storage: iPhone 11 comes in three storage variants- 64 GB, 128GB and 256GB internal storage options.

Check out the Twitter reactions. Well, it is jokes and memes fest and you can join too!

Posting an image of coconut, one user wrote- "Entire #Apple event can be summarized in this one wholesome meme."

Entire #Apple event can be summarized in this one wholesome meme. pic.twitter.com/J2TSVjPLxF — Nana I Love u 💛 (@YoBlackPepper) September 10, 2019