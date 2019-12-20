Viral: Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Man Imitating Truck Horns With His Vocal Cords Pulse oi-Prerna Aditi

If you go in search of talented people, you will find that almost all of us are talented in different ways. However, you will also find some people having strange and unusual abilities. Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group who is often seen sharing human interest videos and giving some witty replies, recently shared a video of a man imitating truck horns with his vocal cords.

Also read: Viral: Dog In China Accidentally Drives His Owner's SUV Into A Pond After Being Left Alone

It was on 17 December 2019 when the video was posted by Anand Mahindra on his official Twitter account. The caption of the video read, "We're discussing weighty issues like the future of mobility at our annual leadership conference. This shows up in my #whatsappwonderbox to remind us how transportation is a magical & fascinating part of people's everyday lives." Anand Mahindra also said that the man deserves to be in India's Got Talent. "This guy should be on India's Got Talent!"

In the video, you can clearly see how a man, probably the one who made the video, calls another man and asks him to mimic the sound of truck horns. The second man happily accepts the request and produces a sound that is exactly the same as the horns of trucks. The first man again asks to imitate the horns of buses. The second man does as asked and amazes us with variations in the sound.

He also produces the sound of a bus after being asked to produce the sound of 'Patna Jane Wali Bus' (a bus that goes to Patna, Bihar).

We’re discussing weighty issues like the the future of mobility at our annual leadership conference This shows up in my #whatsappwonderbox to remind us how transportation is a magical & fascinating part of people’s everyday lives. This guy should be on India’s Got Talent! pic.twitter.com/QrWVT62WuA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) 18 December 2019

Also read: Lucky Guy! Chinese Woman Proposes Her Boyfriend In Style With House Deed And BMW Keys

After going through the video, we can clearly see how talented the man is. Netizens too praised the man with this unique talent.