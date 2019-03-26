Gross Video Of Worker Licking Toilet Seat Goes Viral Pulse oi-Syeda Farah Noor

People who have fetishes tend to have some of the most gross practices and this case is no different. This is the case of a woman who became famous after a video of her licking the toilet seat has gone viral.

Check out the gross video that she shared on her social media as she flew to Barcelona!

The Video Caused A Firestorm On Twitter A Twitter user named ‘grimiestt', is a sex worker. She is based in Brooklyn, New York. She shared a video in which she is seen bent over a toilet in the airplane cubicle and licking the seat. The video has caused a firestorm on Twitter. People Are Feeling Nauseated After Watching It! Since the video is so disgusting, it has left many social media users feeling nauseated. I’ve licked a lotta toilets in my day but this was the first that made my tongue go numb🚽✈️🧻🛩👅👅👅👅👅 pic.twitter.com/4jMLEle2IL — grimy; keep your blood moving (@grimiestt) March 18, 2019 She Posted The Video With The Caption Apparently she wrote this while sharing the video, "I've licked a lotta toilets in my day but this was the first that made my tongue go numb🚽✈️🧻🛩👅👅👅👅👅." can’t believe twitter made me famous for licking a toilet — grimy; keep your blood moving (@grimiestt) March 18, 2019 She Thinks It Is Cool! Seeing such a huge response on her video, she thinks this is really cool and hence, shared a post revealing the same. Let us know if you watched the entire video or not in the comment section below. Also, do not forget to share your thoughts below.