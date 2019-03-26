ENGLISH

    Gross Video Of Worker Licking Toilet Seat Goes Viral

    People who have fetishes tend to have some of the most gross practices and this case is no different. This is the case of a woman who became famous after a video of her licking the toilet seat has gone viral.

    Check out the gross video that she shared on her social media as she flew to Barcelona!

    The Video Caused A Firestorm On Twitter

    A Twitter user named ‘grimiestt', is a sex worker. She is based in Brooklyn, New York. She shared a video in which she is seen bent over a toilet in the airplane cubicle and licking the seat. The video has caused a firestorm on Twitter.

    People Are Feeling Nauseated After Watching It!

    Since the video is so disgusting, it has left many social media users feeling nauseated.

    She Posted The Video With The Caption

    Apparently she wrote this while sharing the video, "I've licked a lotta toilets in my day but this was the first that made my tongue go numb🚽✈️🧻🛩👅👅👅👅👅."

    She Thinks It Is Cool!

    Seeing such a huge response on her video, she thinks this is really cool and hence, shared a post revealing the same.

    Let us know if you watched the entire video or not in the comment section below. Also, do not forget to share your thoughts below.

