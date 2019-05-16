ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    She Committed Suicide After 69% Of People Voted For Her To Die In IG Poll

    By

    Social media plays a vital role in the lives of people and people tend to do anything for the sake of getting attention on social sites.

    There are times when people do silly stuff just to gain attention, while there are those who even share stuff about how they are helpless and feeling depressed.

    Girl Committed Suicide

    This is the case of a girl who committed suicide after the poll results showed her that she needs to commit suicide and that is exactly what the girl did!Apparently the teenager jumped from the third floor of a shoplot in Bandar Baru Batu Kawa, Malaysia.

    The girl had created a poll on her Instagram that read, "Really Important, Help Me Choose D(Die)/ L (Live)". She literally allowed the netizens to decide her fate.

    Before the poll, the girl had also written "WANNA QUIT (MY) F*CKING LIFE, I'M TIRED." on her Facebook account, yet none of her friends realised her suicidal tendencies and hence took her Instagram post to be a joke and told her to die.

    According to reports, the girl was depressed after her step dad married a Vietnamese woman in Singapore. The family issues had been troubling her for a while and this was the reason she was looking for help online and when she could not find any solace in the poll she posted, she committed suicide.

    What do you think of this case? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Read more about: viral stories viral news
    Story first published: Thursday, May 16, 2019, 16:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 16, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue