She Committed Suicide After 69% Of People Voted For Her To Die In IG Poll Pulse oi-Syeda Farah Noor

Social media plays a vital role in the lives of people and people tend to do anything for the sake of getting attention on social sites.

There are times when people do silly stuff just to gain attention, while there are those who even share stuff about how they are helpless and feeling depressed.

This is the case of a girl who committed suicide after the poll results showed her that she needs to commit suicide and that is exactly what the girl did!Apparently the teenager jumped from the third floor of a shoplot in Bandar Baru Batu Kawa, Malaysia.

The girl had created a poll on her Instagram that read, "Really Important, Help Me Choose D(Die)/ L (Live)". She literally allowed the netizens to decide her fate.

Before the poll, the girl had also written "WANNA QUIT (MY) F*CKING LIFE, I'M TIRED." on her Facebook account, yet none of her friends realised her suicidal tendencies and hence took her Instagram post to be a joke and told her to die.

According to reports, the girl was depressed after her step dad married a Vietnamese woman in Singapore. The family issues had been troubling her for a while and this was the reason she was looking for help online and when she could not find any solace in the poll she posted, she committed suicide.

What do you think of this case? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.