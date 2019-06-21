Just In
- 2 hrs ago Of Patterns And Distressed Denims, Vidyut Jammwal Shows Us How To Beat The Heat Stylishly
- 2 hrs ago International Yoga Day: 7 Yoga Poses For Relieving Stress
- 2 hrs ago Diana Penty Rocks The White And Blue Outfit And Inspires Us To Go Basic This Weekend
- 2 hrs ago Katrina Kaif's Latest Airport Outfit Is Vibrant And About Leather Pants
Don't Miss
- News Rahul Gandhi tweets Army dog squad pic with 'New India' caption, gets trolled
- Sports Pro Kabaddi League Season 7: Telugu Titans take on U Mumba in season opener
- Movies TV Channels Gets WARNING On Vulgarity In Kids' Dance Show; Reality Show Judges Praise The Move!
- Finance GST Council Extends Deadline To File Annual Returns By 2 Months
- Automobiles Aprilia Plans To Add Bluetooth Connectivity To Its Scooter Fleet
- Technology Soundcore Launches Motion B Portable Bluetooth Speaker In India
- Education Dr Abdul Kalam Technical University Released UPSEE Counselling 2019 Schedule
- Travel Pangong Lake - The World's Highest Saltwater Lake
The Strange Case Of A Woman Who Sweats Blood
Several medical cases make us wonder how they could even happen. This is one such rare case that actually happens one in 10 million individuals.
This is the case of a 21-year-old woman whose identity is not revealed. It is said that the woman was admitted to hospital with an extremely rare condition in which she sheds blood from her face and the palms of her hands instead of sweat!
Though this sounds unbelievable, it is a true and a rare condition that most people are unaware of. The Italian doctors who attended the woman were left puzzled when they examined the patient after she showed up with the bizarre symptom. The medics were even more shocked as the woman did not show any sign of skin lesions.
While examining the woman, the doctors revealed that there was no obvious reason as to why she had the spontaneous bleeding condition. They further revealed that this condition was worse when the woman slept or when she carried out any physical activity.
It is said that the woman's bleeding was most intense when she felt more stressed. Her case was reported in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ).
Elaborating about her condition, doctors reported that the patient had suffered from the unusual symptoms from the past three years and she would be in this condition for over one to five minutes. Due to this rare condition, the woman is said to have suffered emotionally and she had become more depressed and she was socially isolated.
The medics told that the test reports revealed that the woman's blood count and blood clotting function were regular and normal. She was eventually diagnosed with a condition named hematohidrosis. This is a condition that is believed to affect just one in 10 million people around the world.
Explaining about the treatment for her rare condition, doctors revealed that she was treated with propranolol which is a beta-blocker medication. This medicine helps to substantially reduce her symptoms but unfortunately, this has not completely stopped her suffering.
Though not much is known about its cause, it's thought to be a result of extreme stress or fear.