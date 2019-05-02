TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
He Hit His Daughter As She Removed Her Head Scarf In Front Of A Stranger
People belonging to different religions have different beliefs and faith.
While some are casual followers, there are those who are stern believers of the practices that are followed according to the religion.
This is one such case of a man who is believed to have hit his daughter for taking off the head scarf in front of a stranger.
Check out the details of the entire episode.
|
The Celeb Dad Beat His Daughter
The millionaire celebrity dad apparently hit his 9-year-old daughter as she had taken off her hijab/head scarf in front of strangers.
|
The Man Recorded The Video
In the video, it is seen that the man is applying some type of pain relieving ointment on the girl's back while she was crying in pain.
|
He Wanted To Teach Her A Lesson
The dad revealed in his post on Instagram that he wanted the little girl to learn a lesson about how important hijab was in a girl's life. Excerpts from his post read, "Today, I had to hit her with a cane because I wanted her to understand the meaning of a girl's dignity. She has a habit of suddenly removing her tudung in front of unknown men."
The Netizens Are Furious
Once the video of him applying ointment on her wounds went viral, people were furious at the man and wanted him to get arrested for imposing his thoughts and beliefs on a young girl.
The investigation is still going on.
What do you think of this case? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.