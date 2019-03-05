ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    He Is Giving Away 10 Cars, 1 House And RM 1.28 Million To Anybody Who Can Win His Daughter’s Heart

    By

    We often read several stories of people who are willing to pay excess money to the man/woman who would marry their gay kids. Well, this case is similar but the only difference is that the girl is just willing to get married as per her dad's wishes!

    This is a case of a father who is willing to give a house, 10 cars and RM 1.28 Million to a man who would win his daughter's heart.

    He Is Offering 1.28 M To Men For This!

    Check out the details of this case.

    Array

    The Dad Posted It On Facebook!

    The dad named Anont Rotthong has made a post that has gone viral after he pledged to give 10 cars, a house, and 10 Million Baht which is approximately RM 1.28 Million to the man who can win his daughter's heart.

    Array

    More Details About The Post

    Along with the offerings this businessman had, he shared the pictures of his 27-year-old daughter, as well as himself. The father-daughter duo were surrounded by stacks of cash, and a small chunk of his undoubtedly expensive gold collection in the picture.

    Array

    He Wishes To Marry Off His Youngest Daughter In The Most Unique Way

    The businessman believes that he is older now and he wishes that he finds a worthy suitor for his youngest daughter and he wishes to pass on his durian trade and export business to the next generation by gifting them the business at the wedding.

    Array

    The Daughter’s Wishes

    Since the time the post went viral, the father's phone has been constantly ringing with proposals, and they are also getting invites from men of all ages as men have been trying their best to please his daughter. On the other hand, when she was questioned about her dad's post she said that she respects him and would go ahead with the choice he would make.

    What do you think of this case? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Read more about: viral stories viral news facts
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 18:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 5, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue