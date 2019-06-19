Man Runs Into Debt After He Adopted 300 Dogs In 2 Years

Zhang Kai Led A Comfortable Life Zhang Kai is a 41-year-old man from Chengdu, China. He had a perfect, peaceful, comfortable life until his pet dog's death changed his life. He was the manager of a state-owned company and he also had his own travel agency as well.

The Pet’s Death Left A Void In His Life When his 13-year-old pet dog suddenly died, it left a void in his life. To overcome this grief, he started paying more attention to the countless strays in the streets. He initially adopted two of them and he raised them in his travel agency office and within no time he had started taking care of eight strays.

He Found A Place To Keep The Dogs After moving out from different houses, Zhang finally found an abandoned factory closer to his home. This is where he started his animal sanctuary and named it Little Angel Animal Protection Center. He started bringing in more stray dogs almost every day until the count went up to 300! Some of the dogs have been adopted; so it is reported that he has around 260 animals under his care.

He Ran Out Of Money Initially the animal lovers were impressed by his dedication and they made donations for a while, but with the increase in the number of dogs, the funds proved to be insufficient. The expenses of the dogs had surpassed his monthly paycheque and business earnings. Due to this, he started taking bank loans. He revealed that he spends around 20,000 yuan on his dogs monthly. Every day he needs to buy at least two 40 kg bags of dog food and also pays two workers around 6,000 yuan monthly to look after these dogs.