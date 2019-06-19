ENGLISH

    Man Runs Into Debt After He Adopted 300 Dogs In 2 Years

    By Nia

    Owning a pet dog is one of the most amazing feelings. But the sad fact is that these animals do not live as long as we wish them to! Hence losing them is no less than a huge loss for the entire family. This is something people who do not have a pet will never understand.

    Here is one such of a man who lost his pet of 13 years and adopted street dogs and is currently under debt.

    Array

    Zhang Kai Led A Comfortable Life

    Zhang Kai is a 41-year-old man from Chengdu, China. He had a perfect, peaceful, comfortable life until his pet dog's death changed his life. He was the manager of a state-owned company and he also had his own travel agency as well.

    Array

    The Pet’s Death Left A Void In His Life

    When his 13-year-old pet dog suddenly died, it left a void in his life. To overcome this grief, he started paying more attention to the countless strays in the streets. He initially adopted two of them and he raised them in his travel agency office and within no time he had started taking care of eight strays.

    Array

    He Found A Place To Keep The Dogs

    After moving out from different houses, Zhang finally found an abandoned factory closer to his home. This is where he started his animal sanctuary and named it Little Angel Animal Protection Center. He started bringing in more stray dogs almost every day until the count went up to 300! Some of the dogs have been adopted; so it is reported that he has around 260 animals under his care.

    Array

    He Ran Out Of Money

    Initially the animal lovers were impressed by his dedication and they made donations for a while, but with the increase in the number of dogs, the funds proved to be insufficient. The expenses of the dogs had surpassed his monthly paycheque and business earnings.

    Due to this, he started taking bank loans. He revealed that he spends around 20,000 yuan on his dogs monthly. Every day he needs to buy at least two 40 kg bags of dog food and also pays two workers around 6,000 yuan monthly to look after these dogs.

    Array

    He Initially Thought He Would Pay Back The Loan

    Initially, he thought that he would pay back the loan in no time. But as the number of strays at his sanctuary were constantly increasing, his debt increased too. He confessed about the debt to his pensioner parents and they were disappointed that Zhang had 600,000 yuan in debt! Now his parents are also working and helping him to repay the loan, while Zhang refuses to let go of his dogs.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 17:30 [IST]
