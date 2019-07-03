This Pic Of Bird Feeding Cigarette Butt To Its Baby Will Break Your Heart Pulse lekhaka-Nayeema sultana

Though people are taking initiatives to save the environment, there is very little that is actually being done as the damage is already beyond repair!

There are several cases of plastic waste, coins, bottle caps etc. being found inside the stomach of seagulls, whales, fishes and other innocent animals as they cannot differentiate between the waste and real food!

This picture of a bird feeding its baby with a cigarette butt will simply break your heart.

Karen Mason is a photographer and a volunteer for the National Audubon Society. She captured a very unusual picture that is simply heartbreaking! In the picture, it is seen that the mama bird is seen feeding her baby with a cigarette butt!

The unusual incident happened when Karen was taking a stroll on St Pete's Beach. She happened to have her camera at the right moment as she captured this heartbreaking series of pictures.

She saw a black skimmer bird feeding its baby with something unusual and it did not look like a fish. She clicked a few pictures of it. She did not pay much heed to it and went home after capturing the pictures.

She revealed that she was shocked when she zoomed in the pictures and saw that the bird was actually feeding its baby a cigarette butt! She decided to share the images with various wildlife groups. She even put them up on her Facebook page as well.

Once the pictures went viral, a campaign by San Diego State University Graduate School of Public Health was started and a survey done by them revealed that a large percentage of the 5.5 trillion filter cigarettes are thrown in the environment every year.

As per the survey report, it was also found that the cigarette butts were indeed a bigger threat to our oceans when compared to plastic straws.

We should not only be scared for the wildlife as most of the times it is seen that kids often pick up the cigarette butts left on the beaches.