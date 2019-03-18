TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- LIVE: Union Cabinet Condoles Demise Of Manohar Parrikar, Terms Him 'CM Of Commoners'
-
- Chhetri Reveals Cheeky Set-Piece Secret!
- Harley-Davidson Launches Two New Models In India
- Huawei To Source P30 Series' OLED Display From Samsung
- Investors Beware! Elections Have The Potential To Surprise
- Hello! Hall Of Fame 2019: Ranveer, Katrina & Others Attend
- Janhvi Kapoor's Silver Gown
- Trip To Khonsa
Handwritten Notes From Kids To Their Teacher Will Melt Your Heart
An elementary school teacher named Kyle Schwartz gave her students a school assignment that has gone viral on Twitter and other social media.
The students were asked to pen down a thought that they wished their teacher knew and the answers have gone viral on the internet.
The teacher asked her students to finish a sentence that she put on the blackboard. The sentence read, "I wish my teacher knew ______."
Little did she know that she would get such honest replies from the students that they would melt anybody's heart!
Check out some of the most honest replies...
The Broken Relationships
When the students decide to share their feelings about their ‘broken' relationships with their parents.
The Student’s Worry...
When the student decided to explain about his/her worry of about having a place to sleep at night.
The Trouble Of Being The Middle Child!
This student seems to have real problems and he/she shared the concern of being the ‘middle-child' and had separated parents.
The Worry Of Their Siblings
This student truly loves his/her sibling and hence shared the worry he/she has every night.
An Insight Of Their Home!
It would have surely taken some courage for this kid to share the details that he/she lived in a shelter.
He Wanted His Teacher To Know His Mum’s Struggle!
This student just wished his teacher knew that his mum got divorced thrice!