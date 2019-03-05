He Added Indian Touch To PUBG Scenes And The Results Are Hilarious! Pulse oi-Syeda Farah Noor

India is amongst the top three countries when it comes to the most number of players in Season 2 of the PUBG game.

The game has been popular in India among youngsters and an Indian guy has edited the screenshots of this game to show what would happen if the game was played in India. The results are hilarious.

The young man named Musthaiz Ahmed, shared his creativity on his Instagram where he posted the pictures of how the game scenes would be if it was made in India and the results will blow your mind.

Indian Bikers’ Balancing Act! Bikers who balance their entire families on just their two-wheelers is a common scene in India, but imagine this scene in your game! It is going to be hilarious! You Would Find The Religious Fundamentalists Around You! How can you forget that wandering on Indian streets without being pursued by the religious fundamentalists is just impossible! He Is Creative For Sure! This guy has surely taken his idea seriously as he did not miss out on even the smallest detailing of the scenes. Parks And Couples! Indians are known to be romantic and you will see a couple under every tree in the park. So how can he miss out on this! Wait How Can You Miss The Spit Bit! India's most loved hobby - spitting on streets. And of course his creativity would be incomplete without this meme! Why Miss The Awful Pee Scenes? You can't miss this sight. Men peeing away to glory with no shame is a must when you describing the scenes! Forever Salman’s Road Rage! Guess, Salman Khan will never be spared for his infamous case of driving! And Last But Not The Least! With Indian reality shows and award functions, there is only one man who is seen entertaining the world and that is Manish Paul, so why miss him? What do you think of his creativity? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.