Google Celebrates NASA's Apollo 11 Anniversary With Astronaut Michael Collin's Voice in a Doodle Pulse oi-Neha Ghosh

19 July marks the 50th anniversary of the historic first moon-landing by NASA's Apollo 11 mission. Google celebrates the epic moment in the history of mankind by using Apollo 11 mission astronaut Michael Collin's voice in a doodle. where he takes you on a trip of the historic moon landing

Apollo 11 was the first manned mission to land humans on the moon. The spacecraft was launched from Cape Kennedy at 13:32:00 UT on July 16, 1969 in Florida. and Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin were the first ones to land the Apollo Lunar Module Eagle.

Explaining the journey on the Google doodle through a video, Michael Collins's voice explains how the NASA worked with three antennas around the Earth for the mission - one in Australia, one in Spain, and another in California.

The recording further mentions that even five decades back, the astronauts had computers that were "very sophisticated but in fact they had less computing powers than what we carry in our pockets today." Further, through Collins's voice, we understand how the the sight of the moon was "a magnificent spectacle" and that"the sun was coming around it, cascading and making a golden halo. But it was nothing compared to the sight of the tiny Earth".

The NASA program that got Neil Armstrong on Moon, paved the way for new technology on rockets and satellites and laid before us the groundwork for the GPS navigation systems, which millions of people now use in their smartphones.

NASA creates approximately 1,800 inventions a year, and the agency enters into 100 to 120 commercial patent license agreements annually, mentioned Daniel Lockney technology transfer program executive of NASA to MarketWatch.