ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Google Celebrates NASA's Apollo 11 Anniversary With Astronaut Michael Collin's Voice in a Doodle

    By

    19 July marks the 50th anniversary of the historic first moon-landing by NASA's Apollo 11 mission. Google celebrates the epic moment in the history of mankind by using Apollo 11 mission astronaut Michael Collin's voice in a doodle. where he takes you on a trip of the historic moon landing

    Apollo 11 was the first manned mission to land humans on the moon. The spacecraft was launched from Cape Kennedy at 13:32:00 UT on July 16, 1969 in Florida. and Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin were the first ones to land the Apollo Lunar Module Eagle.

    google doodle celebrates 50 years of moon landing

    Explaining the journey on the Google doodle through a video, Michael Collins's voice explains how the NASA worked with three antennas around the Earth for the mission - one in Australia, one in Spain, and another in California.

    The recording further mentions that even five decades back, the astronauts had computers that were "very sophisticated but in fact they had less computing powers than what we carry in our pockets today." Further, through Collins's voice, we understand how the the sight of the moon was "a magnificent spectacle" and that"the sun was coming around it, cascading and making a golden halo. But it was nothing compared to the sight of the tiny Earth".

    apollo 11 space mission

    The NASA program that got Neil Armstrong on Moon, paved the way for new technology on rockets and satellites and laid before us the groundwork for the GPS navigation systems, which millions of people now use in their smartphones.

    NASA creates approximately 1,800 inventions a year, and the agency enters into 100 to 120 commercial patent license agreements annually, mentioned Daniel Lockney technology transfer program executive of NASA to MarketWatch.

    More NASA News

    Read more about: nasa apollo 11 google doodle
    Story first published: Friday, July 19, 2019, 16:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 19, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue