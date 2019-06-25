ENGLISH

    Girl Chooses ‘The Nun’ Theme For Her 3rd Birthday Party

    By Nia

    When we were little kids, we loved waiting for our birthdays as we could plan the theme for our birthdays and our parents would oblige, no matter what! Well, the tradition still continues and kids these days have some amazing demands.

    From Peppa pig and Superman costumes to just any of their favourite movie character is what one expects the kids to demand! But in this case, a 3-year-old girl decided to have a theme that grown-ups fear to have!

    The Nun

    The little girl's birthday party was inspired by the horror film 'The Nun'! Her story went viral when it was shared on the social media.

    The Nun

    Lucia's birthday party pictures went viral when her cousin sister shared the pictures of the party on her Twitter account. Since then the images have scored more than 120,000 retweets and 530,000 likes from the time it was posted.

    She Was All Dressed Up As A Nun

    The little Lucia was all dressed up as a nun. She even had her face eerily painted white with black rims around her eyes just like the movie character. These adorably creepy images took no time to become viral.

    Her Look Was Inspired By Valak

    Her creepy look was inspired by the character Valak - the demonic nun who was featured in the 2016 film The Conjuring 2 and also the 2018 spin-off ‘The Nun.'

    Even Jordan Peele Loved The Theme

    The pictures also caught the attention of Jordan Peele, who is the man behind the horror films Get Out and Us. He was so delighted by the pictures that he retweeted the post asking if she has Godfather!

    The Cherry On The Cake Was...

    The birthday bash was a perfect celebration as Lucia had even her friends dressed up as per the theme. Her mum had made the cake and even had her name written on the cake which she is seen posing with! Her mum revealed that since the time she had seen the movie ‘The Nun' at her grandma's place she wanted to have this crazy theme for her birthday party.

    Check the tweet for all the pictures and decide if they are creepy or cute!

    Read more about: birthday party
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 12:26 [IST]
