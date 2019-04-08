Video Alert: Can You Spot The Fake Horse The Man Is Riding? Pulse oi-Syeda Farah Noor

There are so many apps available on the internet to make and share videos. One such famous app is Tik Tok where one can see people of all ages capturing and sharing funny videos of themselves.

One thing that you cannot stop noticing among the users of these apps is the confidence level with which they post the videos.

Some of the videos go viral for all the hilarious reasons while there are those who take their creativity to a different level.

Here is a video of a middle-aged man who has uploaded a video of himself riding a fake horse and later shows how the horse disappears.

Do note how his wife helps him expose his funny acting skills!

Check the video...

Please take internet away from the Indians. pic.twitter.com/tGFBdJ7uxR — KAVI (@blurt2kc) March 18, 2019

Also make sure you read the reactions of netizens after watching the hilarious video.

I thought that was a guy lifting him 😂 — Blue Claw (@Radhakrishna_94) March 18, 2019

you will take internet away from Indians, but how will you take Indians away from Internet

ha ha ha — तथाकथित चौकीदार घास लेट (@Ghaslate) March 18, 2019

What nonsense. This is GOLD — Aakanksha (@geddit_) March 18, 2019