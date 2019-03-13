Doctors Forgot To Inform Patient That He Had Brain Tumour! Pulse oi-Syeda Farah Noor

Several cases have been reported about doctors and medics forgetting their instruments inside people's bodies. The cases are reported when the patients return to the hospital with severe pain.

Something similar happened in this case where a man was not told about his brain tumour which was diagnosed 18 months back!

Apparently the doctors forgot to inform the man about his medical condition. Check out the details of the same.

The Incident Happened In China The man named Lee Shu-leung is 54 years old and hails from Hong Kong. Lee had apparently undergone a surgery in the year 2005 to remove a brain tumour. Although, he lost hearing in his left ear, the operation was successful. He Collapsed One Day Lee had collapsed on the street and he was rushed to the hospital in the district of Yau Ma Tei. He was discharged after he had a thorough examination where doctors told him that his brain was fine and they even asked him to come back for a heart check-up in 6 months. He Started Feeling Dizzy Lee felt dizzy constantly after a few months of his fall and he went back to the hospital. The doctors who examined him did confirm the presence of a second tumour but unfortunately Lee was not informed about the tumour due to some miscommunication. The Damage Was Done In 18 Months It took 18 months for Lee to understand that something was seriously wrong with his body and hence he got himself checked again. The doctors found out that he already had the tumour and was not informed about it. But the damage was done. He has to now permanently rely on a walking frame as the delay in treatment left him with serious mobility problems.

The Couple Are Planning To Sue The Hospital Though there is no confirmation about an official complaint being lodged against the hospital, it is reported that the Lee and his wife would raise a complaint soon. On the other hand, the couple have spent more than £9,800 on treatments even though he cannot be cured permanently.