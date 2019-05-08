Can You Find Out If The Shoes Are Pink Or Grey? Pulse oi-Syeda Farah Noor

The internet splits whenever the challenge of finding out the colour of an object starts online. How can one forget the confusion and debate about the 'golden or blue dress' a few years ago?

Since then there have been several similar colour challenges that have left people in confusion.

Here is one such similar case of a pair of sneakers that are confusing the netizens on whether the shoes are pink or grey.

This optical illusion is causing a stir once again all over the internet.

According to the researchers, if the right half of your brain is dominant, then you will see a combination of pink and white. On the other hand, if your left half is dominant, then you will see the shoes in grey and green colour.

Check out the post and tell us what you see as Twitter is losing its mind all over again. Have a look on some of the reactions of the netizens.

WHAT COLOR DO YOU SEE? 👀 Apparently, If the right-half of your brain is dominant, you will see a combination of pink and white, and if your left half is dominant, you will see it in grey and green color. Tell us what you see! pic.twitter.com/Ey3BlP85fX — CNYCentral (@CNYcentral) May 3, 2019

