ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Can You Find Out If The Shoes Are Pink Or Grey?

    By

    The internet splits whenever the challenge of finding out the colour of an object starts online. How can one forget the confusion and debate about the 'golden or blue dress' a few years ago?

    Since then there have been several similar colour challenges that have left people in confusion.

    Sneakers Pink Or Grey

    Here is one such similar case of a pair of sneakers that are confusing the netizens on whether the shoes are pink or grey.

    This optical illusion is causing a stir once again all over the internet.

    According to the researchers, if the right half of your brain is dominant, then you will see a combination of pink and white. On the other hand, if your left half is dominant, then you will see the shoes in grey and green colour.

    Check out the post and tell us what you see as Twitter is losing its mind all over again. Have a look on some of the reactions of the netizens.

    Let us know what colour you saw. Share your answers in the comment section below.

    Read more about: viral stories viral news
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 15:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 8, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue