    Angry Seagulls Didn’t Let Elderly Couple Step Out Of Their House For Days!

    By Nia

    Having pets is a great thing, but when you have birds who find shelter in your house, it can turn out to be messy. But what happens when birds take shelter on your house roof and make you hostages instead?

    Sounds crazy and impossible right? But this actually happened with an elderly couple in the UK where they became hostages in their own house after the 'villain' seagulls never let them out!

    Seagulls

    Check out the whole story.

    An elderly couple from the UK claimed that they had been held hostages by a pair of seagulls that were nesting on the roof of their Lancashire home. Every time the couple tried to leave their homes, the birds would become aggressive and attack them and not let them step out of their house.

    The elderly couple Roy and Brenda Pickard were held hostages in their own home by a pair of adult herring gulls after the birds' chicks had slipped from the roof of the house and had landed onto the canopy directly above the front door. So every time when Roy tried to open the front door, the poor old man was confronted by two angry squawking adult seagulls.

    Then, Roy decided to take his chances and step outside. The seagulls attacked the 71-year-old Roy so badly on the back of the head that he had to be rushed to the hospital for his injuries.

    Seeing the old couple's plight, the local authorities have helped them by installing a gazebo outside the couple's home. This has offered them some protection.

    Seagulls

    Roy claimed that the whole thing has been a terrible experience and he has not been able to go out of the front door. He confessed that he is genuinely frightened after the attack that left him with severe injuries. Further, he revealed that his wife isn't well or very mobile at the moment and as a result, only he could get out of the house.

    Luckily, Roy's garage is connected to their home and because of it, he can get out through the garage door. And he always leaves it open until he comes back. Unfortunately, even animal organisations could not help the couple either. The couple would get relief only after the chicks start flying.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 14:48 [IST]
