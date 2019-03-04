TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Balakot Air Strike Scenes Depicted In Saree Design
Surat is India's biggest synthetic sari making centre and with the ongoing happenings in the nation, the weavers are taking their creativity to a different level.
Designer sarees are mostly focusing on the public outrage over the Pulwama terror attack, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and even Priyanka Gandhi's entry into politics.
There has been a competition among the saree makers and their creativity is making them famous.
Here is one such saree maker who has taken just 4 hours to create a saree that depicts the Balakot Air Strike that India did on Pakistan.
Check out the details of the same below.
It Took 4 Hours To Make This Saree
This unique 6-metre saree which depicts the scene of Air Strike took 4 hours to be created. This printed saree has images of the Indian Air Force personnel and also the combat aircraft that has been used in the air strikes apart from the Mirage and also a picture of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
About The Designer
This unique saree designer is Manish Agarwal. He makes designer saris in his factory at Pandesara GIDC. According to reports, he has made five saree designs that are based on army themes and this specific saree depicts the surgical strike!
The Army-Themed Sarees Are A Hit
According to the stats provided by the designer himself, it is found that around 10,000 pieces of these army-themed sarees have been transported to different parts of the country. They are a hit in places like Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
|
The Whole Idea Behind These Designs
The designer revealed that the whole idea of expressing people's sentiments on sarees is unique and this has been appreciated by the buyers. This is one of the reasons why they have started getting more orders for these designs.