Man Gifted His Girlfriend A Part Of The Sea For Valentine’s Day Pulse lekhaka-Nayeema sultana

Forgetting important days can land you in trouble, especially when it is Valentine's day. China has started celebrating its Valentine's day on 20 May as it sounds like 'I love you' when the day is pronounced in Chinese.

So the boys need to be all prepped up to fulfil their girlfriends' needs on 14 February and also on 20 May! One particular guy came up with the unique idea of gifting his girlfriend, a slice of the sea.

A woman shared the screenshot of a chat with her boyfriend on Wechat and revealed that her boyfriend had gifted her a slice of the sea and this was no joke!

Apparently, her boyfriend had bought her 210 hectares of the sea off the coast of Shandong province, China, from an online auction with a bid of 682,662 yuan ($99,000).

Though this claim seems to be fake, the reality is a bit different. According to the Chinese property law, the territorial waters cannot be bought or sold by individuals. However, China government does protect the usage rights to these waters that are acquired legally by people.

Well, this means that this woman is indeed a proud owner of fishing rights of the 210-hectare area of the sea which is evidently filled with sea cucumbers, abalone, and scallops.

According to the law, the woman holds onto these rights of the sea until 10 February 2029. While she shared the post, people thought that it is a crazy gift. One commented that the woman would be free to "eat as much seafood as she wants for the next decade."

While others questioned the validity of this whole story suspecting that the it might just be a promotional move from the auction platform. Whether it real or fake, we would love to say that the whole idea of this gift is pretty creative!